SNL Piles On Michael Grimm Controversy

Congressman Michael Grimm’s threats have been upstaged by faux-Congresswoman Sheila Kelly.

Saturday Night Live this weekend recreated Mr. Grimm’s now-infamous confrontation, in which the congressman threatened to throw an NY1 reporter off a balcony, in the form of a skit starring actress Melissa McCarthy.

After a “Delaware One” reporter asks the pretend pol about illegal fund-raising allegations, she erupts into a tirade of escalating threats that ends with her pulling out a gun.

“You ever been thrown out a window, bro? Because you know what? When I do it, I don’t open it first so you go down with the glass!” she shouts. “You’re not a man. You’re a little baby. You’re a little baby and I’m going to put you in a stroller and buckle you up and throw you down a flight of stairs.”

Mr. Grimm, a Republican who represents Staten Island, has apologized for the incident, but that hasn’t stopped Democrats or comedians like The Daily Show‘s Jon Stewart from mocking it.

Ms. McCarthy has performed the “Sheila Kelly” role before to tweak ex-Rutgers coach Mike Rice.

View the SNL skit below:

