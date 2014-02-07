To Do Friday: Thinking Ahead to Spring

The Eight-Day Week

Tommy Hilfiger. (Photo by Richard Phibbs)

Fashion Week is one of the best weeks of the year to be in New York. I love the feeling of the fashion industry coming together to celebrate the new collections. It’s a great moment for every American designer, big and small. The New York Observer asked me to share my plans for the coming days.

I will have a creative meeting with my design team about the spring 2015 collection. Even though our focus is on the fall 2014 show, we are always thinking ahead.

After that, I will have several hours of press previews with top editors to give them a look at the fall 2014 collection and discuss my inspiration and designs. This is the first time the industry will weigh in, and even though it can be nerve-wracking, I love this part of the job.

In the evening, I will have dinner with Tim Jeffries, the co-owner of Hamiltons Gallery in London, at Harry Cipriani. We get impeccable service from Serge, the maître’d there, and I always indulge in the vanilla cream meringue cake.

