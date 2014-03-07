Being Shellfish: Man Collared for Stealing 15 Pounds of Crab Legs from Chelsea Whole Foods

Holy mackerel!

A man was arrested Tuesday for stealing more than 15 pounds of expensive snow crab legs from the Chelsea Whole Foods over the course of a week, DNAinfo reported.

Whole Foods’ surveillance footage captured 36-year-old Ahlehah Browne taking five $64 3.165-pound packages of crab legs. He struck February 22, 24, 27, 28, and again on March 1.

A store manager, who noticed something fishy, brought the footage to the 10th Precinct to crack the theft. Mr. Browne was charged with petit larceny, as the delicacy was worth $320.

Don’t think they’ll be letting him off the hook any time soon.