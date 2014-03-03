Belgard set to receive DCCC support, group says

A CD 3 hopeful running with the South Jersey Democratic establishment’s support is also getting some attention from national Democrats.

Burlington County Freeholder Aimee Belgard’s campaign announced Monday she earned a spot on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s Red to Blue program. The nod amounts to DCCC financial and strategic support as Belgard battles two other Democratic challengers vying for a spot on the ticket in Republican-leaning CD 3.

“I am honored by the outpouring of support we’ve had here in the 3rd Congressional District,” she said in a statement. “People from Burlington and Ocean Counties have joined our grassroots campaign to end the partisan gridlock in Washington, and stand up for our veterans, seniors and middle-class families.”

A corporate lawyer, Howard Kleinhendler, and the co-founder and executive director of a veterans group, Jack Fanous, are challenging Belgard for the Democratic Party’s nomination.

CD 2 hopeful Bill Hughes Jr. also earned a spot on the DCCC’s Red to Blue program, albeit in its “emerging races” portion.

A DCCC spokesman declined to specify an amount of financial support candidates tapped for the program can expect to receive.