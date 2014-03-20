Christie files direct appointments

Governor Chris Christie filed the following direct appointments with the Secretary of State’s Office:
DIRECT APPOINTMENTS
Study Commission on Violence
Public Member – Background or Education in the Study/Treatment of Domestic Violence
Appoint Juli M. Harpell-Elam (Boonton, Morris)
Public Member – Background or Education in Mental Health
Appoint Mary Jo Buchanan, LCSW, MPA (Basking Ridge, Somerset)
Veterans Higher Education Commission
Representative of a Public Research University
Appoint Colonel Stephen G. Abel (Washington Crossing, PA)
Representative of a Student Veterans Organization
Appoint Justin Sasso (Holmdel, Monmouth)
School Security Task Force
Public Member/Governor Appointees – Expertise in the Development or Implementation of School Security Standards or Technology
Appoint Lieutenant Patrick V. Kissane (Hillsdale, Bergen)
Appoint Chief Kevin M. Craig, MAS, CPM, CCLEE (Wantage, Sussex)
New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association Recommendation
Appoint Aaron Shaun Eyler (Tinton Falls, Monmouth)
New Jersey Association of School Business Officials Recommendation
Appoint Kathleen Devlin, CPP, PCI (Marlton, Burlington)
New Jersey School Boards Association Recommendation
Appoint Donald Webster, Jr. (Whiting, Ocean)
New Jersey Education Association Recommendation
Appoint Joseph P. Galego (Roselle, Union)
Drinking Water Quality Institute
Water Purveyor
Appoint Laura Cummings, P.E. (Nutley, Essex)
Academic
Appoint Keith Raymond Cooper, Ph.D. (Kendall Park, Middlesex)
Environmental Health Expert
Appoint George Van Orden, Ph.D. (Madison, Morris)
Noise Control Council
Public Members
Reappoint John C. Kapferer (Robbinsville, Mercer)
Reappoint Arnold W. Schmidt (Somerset, Somerset)
Appoint Carl Accettola (Colts Neck, Monmouth)
Appoint Jerome Feder, Ph.D. (Westfield, Union,)
Medical Doctor
Reappoint Iris G. Udasin, M.D. (East Brunswick, Middlesex)
Industrialist
Reappoint Norman R. Dotti, P.E., P.P. (Kinnelon, Morris)
Ecologist
Appoint Stephen M. Szulecki (Highlands, Monmouth)
Civil Engineer
Reappoint Joseph M. Lepis, Jr. (Sea Bright, Monmouth)
Commission on Human Trafficking
Public Member – Human Trafficking Survivor
Appoint Shandra M. Woworuntu (Elmhurst, NY)
Public Member – Child Advocacy Organization Representative
Appoint Rush L. Russell (Pennington, Mercer)
Public Members
Appoint Creighton Drury (Butler, Morris)
Appoint Marisol Rodriguez (Denville, Morris)
Senate President Recommendation – Law Enforcement Representative
Appoint Chief W. Harry Earle (Berlin, Camden)
Senate President Recommendation – Victims’ Assistance Organization Representative
Appoint Dawn E. Lomangino-DiMauro, LCSW, RPT (Galloway, Atlantic)
Senate Minority Leader Recommendation – Health Services Representative
Appoint Mario Tommasi, Ph.D. (Lumberton, Burlington)
Assembly Speaker Recommendation – Law Enforcement Representative
Appoint Daniel A. Garrabrant (Northfield, Atlantic)
Assembly Speaker Recommendation – Victims’ Assistance Organization Representative
Appoint Kate E. Keisel-Stagnone (Newark, Essex)
Domestic Violence Fatality and Near Fatality Review Board
County Prosecutor’s Association Representative
Appoint the Honorable Camelia Valdes, Esq. (Wayne, Passaic)
New Jersey Coalition for Battered Women Representative
Reappoint Sandy J. Clark (Mount Holly, Burlington)
Representative of a Program for Battered Women
Appoint Asia D. Smith (Newark, Essex)
Psychologist
Reappoint Shamita Das Dasgupta, Ph.D. (Montville, Morris)
Social Worker
Reappoint Sarah McMahon-Cannizzo, Ph.D. (Cranford, Union)
County Probation Officer
Reappoint Susanne Wilson-Flagg (Camden City, Camden)
Licensed Health Care Professional
Appoint Carolyn A. Fernandez (Freehold, Monmouth)
Law Enforcement Representative
Appoint Michael P. McGlennon (Oakhurst, Monmouth)
New Jersey Veterans’ Memorial Home Advisory Council – Vineland
Reappoint Pamela J. Paten (Millville, Cumberland)
Reappoint Matthew J. Jordan (Vineland, Cumberland)
Appoint Marshall E. (Ted) Behr, Jr. (Egg Harbor City, Atlantic)
Appoint Otto A. Gollon (Wenonah, Gloucester)
Appoint Luretta Dramis Undercuffler (Ocean View, Cape May)
Appoint Jack Shiverdaker (Westville, Gloucester)
Appoint Robert Richter (Haddon Township, Camden)
New Jersey Veterans’ Memorial Home Advisory Council – Paramus
Reappoint Joseph M. Gugliuzza (Neptune, Monmouth)
Reappoint Dorothy M. Dempsey (Lyndhurst, Bergen)
Reappoint Ann M. Witkowski (West Orange, Essex)
Reappoint Richard O. Martin (Paramus, Bergen)
Reappoint Charles A. Duffett, Jr. (Jersey City, Hudson)
Appoint William A. Weber (Little Ferry, Bergen)
Appoint Frank M. Calandrillo, Jr. (Mahwah, Bergen)
New Jersey Council on Physical Fitness and Sports
Public Members
Appoint Gian Paul Gonzalez-Alberti (Union City, Hudson,)
Appoint Al Leiter (Summit, Union)
Appoint Bart Oates, Esq. (Morristown, Morris)
Appoint Carl Banks, Sr. (Edgewater, Bergen)
Appoint Mike Parris (Hillsborough, Somerset)
Appoint Adam G. Lieberman (Wall, Monmouth)
Reappoint John Gallucci, Jr., MS, ATC, PT, DPT (Chatham Borough, Morris)
Reappoint Jeffrey Marmelstein (Jackson, Ocean)
Reappoint Robb Shepherd Rehberg, Ph.D. (Towaco, Morris)
Medical Society of New Jersey Representative
Reappoint Richard Levandowski, M.D. (Pennington, Mercer)
New Jersey Recreation and Parks Association Representative
Appoint Wendy A. Moyle (Atlantic City, Atlantic)
New Jersey Association of Health Physical Education Recreation and Dance Representative
Reappoint Jacqueline Malaska (Ocean Township, Monmouth)
New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Representative
Reappoint Larry L. White (West Deptford, Gloucester)
State Board of Marriage and Family Therapy Examiners
Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists
Appoint Lorraine M. Barry, Ed.S., LMFT (Middletown, Monmouth)
Appoint Alyson Smith, LMFT (Jersey City, Hudson)
Appoint Michelle Weinberg, LMFT (Westfield, Union)
Appoint Jennifer W. Plungis, LMFT (Westfield, Union)
Public Member
Appoint Mia Sena (Branchburg, Somerset)
State Government Representative
Appoint Johanna Daley Klena, MSW, LCSW (Hillsborough, Somerset)
State Board of Medical Examiners
Medical Doctor/Osteopathic Physicians
Appoint Niranjan V. Rao, M.D., F.A.C.S. (Franklin Park, Somerset)
Appoint Steven Berkowitz, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.A.A.O.S., C.IM.E. (Ocean Township, Monmouth)
Appoint Scott E. Metzger, M.D. (Morganville, Monmouth)
Appoint Richard C. Angrist, M.D. (Sea Girt, Monmouth)
Appoint H. Stephen Fletcher, M.D. (Morristown, Morris)
Appoint Sudhir M. Parikh, M.D. (Watchung, Somerset)
Appoint Francis N. DeLuca, M.D. (Warren Township, Somerset)
Appoint Chetan S. Shah, M.D. (Titusville, Mercer)
Physician Assistant
Appoint Barbara J. Lopez, PA-C (Mine Hill, Morris)
Public Members
Appoint Mildred McGrath, RN, MSN, CCRN, ACP, C (Netcong, Morris)
Appoint Theresa J. Kubiel, RN, MSN, NE, BC (Toms River, Ocean)
Board of Pharmacy
Healthcare System Pharmacist
Appoint Mitch G. Sobel, R.Ph., M.A.S. (Oradell, Bergen)
Pharmacists
Reappoint Margherita R. Cardello (Towaco, Morris)
Reappoint the Honorable Richard A. Palombo, R.Ph. (Marmora, Cape May)
Appoint Linda Witzal, R.Ph. (Randolph, Morris)
Public Member
Appoint Carol G. Jacobson, Esq. (South Orange, Essex)
State Government Representative
Appoint Calliope C. Alexander (Glen Gardner, Hunterdon)
New Jersey State Board of Accountancy
CPA
Appoint David J. Milkosky, CPA (Hillsborough, Somerset)
Center for Hispanic Policy, Research and Development Advisory Committee
Reappoint Lydia J. Valencia (Lakewood, Ocean)
Reappoint Professor Roland Armando Alum (West New York, Hudson)
Reappoint Elis C. Sosa (Jersey City, Hudson)
Reappoint Kathy G. Monteiro (Westfield, Union)
Appoint Peter A. Aquino, CPA (Wayne, Passaic)
Appoint Horacio Ray Carrera (Passaic, Passaic)
Appoint Clarisa Gonzalez-Lenahan, MSW (Elizabeth, Union,)
Appoint Eugenia E. Lawson (Manchester, Ocean)
Appoint Alfredo Flores, Jr. (Paterson, Passaic)
New Jersey Board of Nursing
Licensed Practical Nurse
Reappoint Constance M. Wilson,L.P.N. (Ewing, Mercer)
Registered Nurses
Appoint James V. Doran, APN, CRNA, MS (Bridgewater, Somerset)
Appoint Lucille Ann Joel, Ed.D., BSN (Oradell, Bergen)
Appoint Gina Marie Miranda-Diaz, RN (North Bergen, Hudson)
Appoint Yolanda M. Delgado, MSN, RN (Carteret, Middlesex)
State Government Representative
Reappoint Noreen D’Angelo (Bordentown, Burlington)
Public Members
Appoint Mark V. Gerhauser (Forked River, Ocean)
Appoint Lynn F. Miller, MSW, LSW, DRCC (Brielle, Monmouth)
New Jersey Sire Stakes Program
Public Members
Reappoint Thomas A. D’Altrui (Hillsborough, Somerset)
Appoint Michael J. Gulotta (Lebanon, Hunterdon)
SB&O Association Representatives
Appoint Mark C. Mullen (Cranbury, Middlesex)
Appoint Richard S. Meirs, V.M.D. (Cream Ridge, Monmouth)
Advisory Council on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Business Person
Appoint David Cooper (Morganville, Monmouth)
Person Born to Deaf Parents
Reappoint Carol Uckar (Edison, Middlesex)
Persons Who Are Deaf
Reappoint Lauren Lercher (East Brunswick, Middlesex)
Appoint Paulina Ramirez (Dunellen, Middlesex)
Appoint Bryan Ross (Montville, Morris)
Appoint Ellen Schaffer- Williams (Bedminster, Hudson)
Appoint Michelle Cline, LCSW (Bloomingdale, Passaic)
Persons Who Are Hard of Hearing
Reappoint Judy Ginsberg (Monroe Twp., Middlesex)
Reappoint Arlene Romoff (Saddle River, Bergen)
Reappoint Wayne Roorda (Voorhees, Camden)
Reappoint Marie Nordling (South Amboy, Middlesex)
Appoint Linda Schaab (Monroe Twp., Middlesex)