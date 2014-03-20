Christie files direct appointments

By

Governor Chris Christie filed the following direct appointments with the Secretary of State’s Office:

DIRECT APPOINTMENTS

Study Commission on Violence

Public Member – Background or Education in the Study/Treatment of Domestic Violence

Appoint Juli M. Harpell-Elam (Boonton, Morris)

Public Member  – Background or Education in Mental Health

Appoint Mary Jo Buchanan, LCSW, MPA (Basking Ridge, Somerset)

 

Veterans Higher Education Commission

Representative of a Public Research University

Appoint Colonel Stephen G. Abel (Washington Crossing, PA)

Representative of a Student Veterans Organization

Appoint Justin Sasso (Holmdel, Monmouth)

 

School Security Task Force

Public Member/Governor Appointees – Expertise in the Development or Implementation of School Security Standards or Technology

Appoint Lieutenant Patrick V. Kissane (Hillsdale, Bergen)

Appoint Chief Kevin M. Craig, MAS, CPM, CCLEE (Wantage, Sussex)

New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association Recommendation

Appoint Aaron Shaun Eyler (Tinton Falls, Monmouth)

New Jersey Association of School Business Officials Recommendation

Appoint Kathleen Devlin, CPP, PCI (Marlton, Burlington)

New Jersey School Boards Association Recommendation

Appoint Donald Webster, Jr. (Whiting, Ocean)

New Jersey Education Association Recommendation

Appoint Joseph P. Galego (Roselle, Union)

Drinking Water Quality Institute

Water Purveyor

Appoint Laura Cummings, P.E. (Nutley, Essex)

Academic

Appoint Keith Raymond Cooper, Ph.D. (Kendall Park, Middlesex)

Environmental Health Expert

Appoint George Van Orden, Ph.D. (Madison, Morris)

 

Noise Control Council

Public Members

Reappoint John C. Kapferer  (Robbinsville, Mercer)

Reappoint Arnold W. Schmidt (Somerset, Somerset)

Appoint Carl Accettola (Colts Neck, Monmouth)

Appoint Jerome Feder, Ph.D. (Westfield, Union,)

Medical Doctor

Reappoint Iris G. Udasin, M.D. (East Brunswick, Middlesex)

Industrialist

Reappoint Norman R. Dotti, P.E., P.P. (Kinnelon, Morris)

Ecologist

Appoint Stephen M. Szulecki (Highlands, Monmouth)

Civil Engineer

Reappoint Joseph M. Lepis, Jr.  (Sea Bright, Monmouth)

 

Commission on Human Trafficking

Public Member – Human Trafficking Survivor

Appoint Shandra M. Woworuntu (Elmhurst, NY)

Public Member – Child Advocacy Organization Representative

Appoint Rush L. Russell (Pennington, Mercer)

Public Members

Appoint Creighton Drury (Butler, Morris)

Appoint Marisol Rodriguez (Denville, Morris)

Senate President Recommendation – Law Enforcement Representative

Appoint Chief W. Harry Earle (Berlin, Camden)

Senate President Recommendation – Victims’ Assistance Organization Representative

Appoint Dawn E. Lomangino-DiMauro, LCSW, RPT (Galloway, Atlantic)

Senate Minority Leader Recommendation – Health Services Representative

Appoint Mario Tommasi, Ph.D. (Lumberton, Burlington)

Assembly Speaker Recommendation – Law Enforcement Representative

Appoint Daniel A. Garrabrant (Northfield, Atlantic)

Assembly Speaker Recommendation – Victims’ Assistance Organization Representative

Appoint Kate E. Keisel-Stagnone (Newark, Essex)

 

Domestic Violence Fatality and Near Fatality Review Board

County Prosecutor’s Association Representative 

Appoint the Honorable Camelia Valdes, Esq. (Wayne, Passaic)

New Jersey Coalition for Battered Women Representative

Reappoint Sandy J. Clark (Mount Holly, Burlington)

Representative of a Program for Battered Women

Appoint Asia D. Smith (Newark, Essex)

Psychologist

Reappoint Shamita Das Dasgupta, Ph.D. (Montville, Morris)

Social Worker

Reappoint Sarah McMahon-Cannizzo, Ph.D. (Cranford, Union)

County Probation Officer

Reappoint Susanne Wilson-Flagg (Camden City, Camden)

Licensed Health Care Professional

Appoint Carolyn A. Fernandez (Freehold, Monmouth)

Law Enforcement Representative

Appoint Michael P. McGlennon (Oakhurst, Monmouth)

 

New Jersey Veterans’ Memorial Home Advisory Council – Vineland

Reappoint Pamela J. Paten (Millville, Cumberland)

Reappoint Matthew J. Jordan (Vineland, Cumberland)

Appoint Marshall E. (Ted) Behr, Jr. (Egg Harbor City, Atlantic)

Appoint Otto A. Gollon (Wenonah, Gloucester)

Appoint Luretta Dramis Undercuffler (Ocean View, Cape May)

Appoint Jack Shiverdaker (Westville, Gloucester)

Appoint Robert Richter (Haddon Township, Camden)

 

New Jersey Veterans’ Memorial Home Advisory Council – Paramus

Reappoint Joseph M. Gugliuzza (Neptune, Monmouth)

Reappoint Dorothy M. Dempsey (Lyndhurst, Bergen)

Reappoint Ann M. Witkowski (West Orange, Essex)

Reappoint Richard O. Martin (Paramus, Bergen)

Reappoint Charles A. Duffett, Jr. (Jersey City, Hudson)

Appoint William A. Weber (Little Ferry, Bergen)

Appoint Frank M. Calandrillo, Jr. (Mahwah, Bergen)

New Jersey Council on Physical Fitness and Sports

Public Members

Appoint Gian Paul Gonzalez-Alberti (Union City, Hudson,)

Appoint Al Leiter (Summit, Union)

Appoint Bart Oates, Esq. (Morristown, Morris)

Appoint Carl Banks, Sr. (Edgewater, Bergen)

Appoint Mike Parris (Hillsborough, Somerset)

Appoint Adam G. Lieberman (Wall, Monmouth)

Reappoint John Gallucci, Jr., MS, ATC, PT, DPT (Chatham Borough, Morris)

Reappoint Jeffrey Marmelstein (Jackson, Ocean)

Reappoint Robb Shepherd Rehberg, Ph.D. (Towaco, Morris)

Medical Society of New Jersey Representative

Reappoint Richard Levandowski, M.D. (Pennington, Mercer)

New Jersey Recreation and Parks Association Representative

Appoint Wendy A. Moyle (Atlantic City, Atlantic)

New Jersey Association of Health Physical Education Recreation and Dance Representative

Reappoint Jacqueline Malaska (Ocean Township, Monmouth)

New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Representative

Reappoint Larry L. White (West Deptford, Gloucester)

 

State Board of Marriage and Family Therapy Examiners

Licensed Marriage and Family Therapists

Appoint Lorraine M. Barry, Ed.S., LMFT (Middletown, Monmouth)

Appoint Alyson Smith, LMFT (Jersey City, Hudson)

Appoint Michelle Weinberg, LMFT (Westfield, Union)

Appoint Jennifer W. Plungis, LMFT (Westfield, Union)

Public Member

Appoint Mia Sena (Branchburg, Somerset)

State Government Representative

Appoint Johanna Daley Klena, MSW, LCSW (Hillsborough, Somerset)

 

State Board of Medical Examiners

Medical Doctor/Osteopathic Physicians

Appoint Niranjan V. Rao, M.D., F.A.C.S. (Franklin Park, Somerset)

Appoint Steven Berkowitz, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.A.A.O.S., C.IM.E. (Ocean Township, Monmouth)

Appoint Scott E. Metzger, M.D. (Morganville, Monmouth)

Appoint Richard C. Angrist, M.D. (Sea Girt, Monmouth)

Appoint H. Stephen Fletcher, M.D. (Morristown, Morris)

Appoint Sudhir M. Parikh, M.D. (Watchung, Somerset)

Appoint Francis N. DeLuca, M.D. (Warren Township, Somerset)

Appoint Chetan S. Shah, M.D. (Titusville, Mercer)

Physician Assistant

Appoint Barbara J. Lopez, PA-C (Mine Hill, Morris)

Public Members

Appoint Mildred McGrath, RN, MSN, CCRN, ACP, C (Netcong, Morris)

Appoint Theresa J. Kubiel, RN, MSN, NE, BC (Toms River, Ocean)

 

Board of Pharmacy

Healthcare System Pharmacist

Appoint Mitch G. Sobel, R.Ph., M.A.S. (Oradell, Bergen)

Pharmacists

Reappoint Margherita R. Cardello (Towaco, Morris)

Reappoint the Honorable Richard A. Palombo, R.Ph. (Marmora, Cape May)

Appoint Linda Witzal, R.Ph. (Randolph, Morris)

Public Member

Appoint Carol G. Jacobson, Esq. (South Orange, Essex)

State Government Representative

Appoint Calliope C. Alexander (Glen Gardner, Hunterdon)

 

New Jersey State Board of Accountancy

CPA

Appoint David J. Milkosky, CPA (Hillsborough, Somerset)

 

Center for Hispanic Policy, Research and Development Advisory Committee

Reappoint Lydia J. Valencia (Lakewood, Ocean)

Reappoint Professor Roland Armando Alum (West New York, Hudson)

Reappoint Elis C. Sosa (Jersey City, Hudson)

Reappoint Kathy G. Monteiro (Westfield, Union)

Appoint Peter A. Aquino, CPA (Wayne, Passaic)

Appoint Horacio Ray Carrera (Passaic, Passaic)

Appoint Clarisa Gonzalez-Lenahan, MSW (Elizabeth, Union,)

Appoint Eugenia E. Lawson (Manchester, Ocean)

Appoint Alfredo Flores, Jr. (Paterson, Passaic)

 

New Jersey Board of Nursing

Licensed Practical Nurse

Reappoint Constance M. Wilson,L.P.N. (Ewing, Mercer)

Registered Nurses

Appoint James V. Doran, APN, CRNA, MS (Bridgewater, Somerset)

Appoint Lucille Ann Joel, Ed.D., BSN (Oradell, Bergen)

Appoint Gina Marie Miranda-Diaz, RN (North Bergen, Hudson)

Appoint Yolanda M. Delgado, MSN, RN (Carteret, Middlesex)

State Government Representative

Reappoint Noreen D’Angelo (Bordentown, Burlington)

Public Members

Appoint Mark V. Gerhauser (Forked River, Ocean)

Appoint Lynn F. Miller, MSW, LSW, DRCC (Brielle, Monmouth)

 

New Jersey Sire Stakes Program

Public Members

Reappoint Thomas A. D’Altrui (Hillsborough, Somerset)

Appoint Michael J. Gulotta (Lebanon, Hunterdon)

SB&O Association Representatives

Appoint Mark C. Mullen (Cranbury, Middlesex)

Appoint Richard S. Meirs, V.M.D. (Cream Ridge, Monmouth)

 

Advisory Council on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Business Person

Appoint David Cooper (Morganville, Monmouth)

Person Born to Deaf Parents

Reappoint Carol Uckar (Edison, Middlesex)

Persons Who Are Deaf

Reappoint Lauren Lercher (East Brunswick, Middlesex)

Appoint Paulina Ramirez (Dunellen, Middlesex)

Appoint Bryan Ross (Montville, Morris)

Appoint Ellen Schaffer- Williams (Bedminster, Hudson)

Appoint Michelle Cline, LCSW (Bloomingdale, Passaic)

Persons Who Are Hard of Hearing

Reappoint Judy Ginsberg (Monroe Twp., Middlesex)

Reappoint Arlene Romoff (Saddle River, Bergen)

Reappoint Wayne Roorda (Voorhees, Camden)

Reappoint Marie Nordling (South Amboy, Middlesex)

Appoint Linda Schaab (Monroe Twp., Middlesex)

Christie files direct appointments
Filed Under: New Jersey Politics, new jersey politics