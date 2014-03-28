Morning Links: ‘Sclusies Edition

“The late billionaire philanthropist Edgar M. Bronfman Sr.’s art collection, including paintings by Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet and Henri Matisse, will be sold at auction by Christie’s” this May. Expected to bring in more than $34 million. [Bloomberg]

And Sotheby’s will sell a nice Matisse. [WSJ]

Charles V. Bagli on the fate of the Four Seasons’ Picasso, which now rests with the courts. [NYT]

Works from National Galleries of Scotland will come to the Frick. [NYT]

That fake Gerhard Richter commissioned by Jerry Saltz is on view at the Gazelli Art House in London. [The Art Newspaper]

Amy Cappellazzo and Allan Schwartzman are going into business. Their new company is called Art Agency Partners. [Artforum]

The Smithsonian Portrait Gallery is looking at photos that “define American Cool.” [The Guardian]