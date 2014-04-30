A state lawmaker’s letter to senators Menendez and Booker on Hurricane Sandy aid

BY MARLENE CARIDE As the Assemblywoman of District 36, I witnessed firsthand the devastation left in the wake of Superstorm Sandy in many of the towns in my district.

Following the storm, you personally toured these towns and fought to ensure the FEMA kept its promise to our residents. It is for these reasons that I write to you.

On behalf of the residents of District 36, I urge you to block any attempts by HUD’s Secretary Shaun Donovan to divert any monies from the third round of federal aid due to New Jersey.

I have read in many news accounts that Secretary Donovan is contemplating the use of these monies for resiliency projects in other states thereby opening the door to a nationwide competition for funds.

Municipalities in District 36 such as Moonachie, Little Ferry and Carlstadt are still trying to get back to normal. Eighteen months after the destruction of Sandy, residents, local businesses and local government are still working to repair and rebuild their homes, livelihoods and communities.

Residents who live along the Passaic River in the towns of Wallington, Rutherford, East Rutherford, Lyndhurst and North Arlington were also severely impacted by Sandy and continue to need federal assistance to rebuild, repair or elevate their homes. Without the third round of aid, our residents, local business owners and local government will not be able to fully recover.

Marlene Caride is a 36th District Assemblywoman