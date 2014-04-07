Bill de Blasio Doesn’t Want to Paint Like George W. Bush

Don’t look for Mayor Bill de Blasio to be picking up paintbrushes like George W. Bush any time soon.

The mayor told reporters today that he does not consider himself an artist and bristled at a question about whether he harbored any artistic ambitions like Mr. Bush, the former Republican president.

“I avoid all comparisons to George W. Bush except I’d love for people to want to have a beer with me, that’s about it,” Mr. de Blasio quipped when asked about whether he pursued art like Mr. Bush, a portrait painter after he left public life. “I am not an artist but I married an artist. I married a poet and back in the day she used to be a performance artist too.”

Mr. de Blasio was at the Queens Museum today to announce the appointment of a new commissioner for the Department of Cultural Affairs. Taking questions at the event pertaining only to the arts, Mr. de Blasio took time once more to praise his wife, Chirlane McCray, a poet and the chair of the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City.

“I married a very artistically-minded woman,” he said, “but I myself am not endeavored.”