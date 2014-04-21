NYC's Birchbox Scores $60 Million in Series B Round

Birchbox announced this morning that it’s just closed a $60 million Series B led by Viking Global Investors, along with existing investors First Round Capital, Accel Partners, Aspect Partners, Glynn Capital, Comcast Ventures, Sam Lessin, Consigliere Brand Capital, Slow Ventures, Red Swan Ventures and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.

The New York-based company, cofounded by Hayley Barna and Katia Beauchamp, sends subscribers monthly boxes containing four to five samples of beauty and lifestyle products. If customers like what they find in their Birchbox, they can purchase full-size versions of the products on the company’s online store.

Birchbox has shown consistent growth since its 2010 launch. They’re regularly partnering with cultural trendsetters, they launched a line of Birchboxes for men, and their service is now available overseas in France, Spain and the United Kingdom.

“We are constantly working to provide our customers and brand partners with the best possible experience and insights,” Ms. Beauchamp, who’s also Birchbox’s co-CEO, said in a press release (Ms. Beauchamp and Ms. Barna share the CEO title). “With Birchbox, we are growing the existing beauty market by inspiring new customers to shop; we’ve learned where to invest for a leading industry position, and this raise will allow us to further grow our footprint and position in the beauty industry.”

According to the press release, Birchbox will use the new surge of finances to “continue to tell its story through marketing initiatives, refine its mobile application, fortify Birchbox Man and develop its team worldwide.”