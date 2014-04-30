The Dogs of War

They used to be friends – friends, and professional partners in politics. Now they are in a war in Paterson.

The split of these onetime business partners goes back to another battlefront, the 2012 Democratic Primary, when Passaic County Democratic Party operative Ryan Yacco – sticking with his home county organization – saddled up with underdog U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell.

Although a Pascrell ally, Bryan Walensky, then the Democratic chairman of the Garfield Democratic Committee, stuck to Bergen County in backing home county brand name U.S. Rep. Steve Rothman.

Pascrell famously beat Rothman.

Now Yacco is on Team Sayegh, the mayoral campaign publicly backed by Pascrell.

On the other side of what many observers appears to be a two-man May 13th contest and opposing the Congressman’s team, Walensky labors for Team Torres, which includes other discarded Pascrell allies.

It’s Sayegh v. Torres.

And under that it’s also Yacco v. Walensky.