The third and final installment of our Frieze New York preview has arrived. There are some big names in this one—Ed Ruscha at Gagosian, Donald Judd at David Zwirner and—yes!—Katherine Bernhardt at Canada, plus 30 more artists, established and on the make. As a reminder, the fair runs on Randall’s Island from May 9 through May 12, with a preview day on May 8.
Frieze New York 2014 Preview: Part 3
Canada, New York
Long March Space, Beijing
Galerie Thomas Schulte, Berlin
Galeria Plan B, Cluj
Xavier Hufkens, Brussels
Project 88, Mumbai
Galleri Magnus Karlsson, Stockholm
Sommer Contemporary Art, Tel Aviv
Rampa, Instanbul
Massimo Minini, Brescia
Sies + Hoeke, Düsseldorf
Wallspace, New York
Salon 94, New York
Sikkema Jenkins & Co, New York
Galerie Krinzinger, Vienna
Karma International, Zurich
White Columns, New York
Esther Schipper, Berlin
Altman Siegel, San Francisco
Alexander Gray Associates, New York
Susanne Vielmetter Los Angeles Projects
Galeria Fortes Vilaça, São Paulo
Jack Hanley Gallery, New York
Catriona Jeffries, Vancouver
Dvir Gallery, Tel-Aviv
Alfonso Artiaco, Naples
Galerie Jocelyn Wolff, Paris
David Zwirner, New York
Bortolami, New York
The Box, Los Angeles
Elizabeth Dee, New York
White Cube, London