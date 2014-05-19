GOP lawmaker accuses Christie of being ‘Woodrow Wilson progressive’

TRENTON – A Republican state lawmaker is accusing Gov. Chris Christie of being a “Woodrow Wilson progressive” on Monday.

State Sen. Michael Doherty responded to a weekend gubernatorial speech in which Christie called on the U.S. to take a more dominant role in world affairs.

“During his speech yesterday, Governor Christie advocated for an aggressive, interventionist foreign policy. He sounds like a Woodrow Wilson progressive who is out of step with the views of the American people,” Doherty wrote in an email. “Our country is broke. We cannot maintain our roads. We cannot take care of our veterans. Where is the money for Mr. Christie’s vision going to come from?”

He was responding to Christie’s Sunday speech at the Champions of Jewish Values International Awards Gala in New York.

“America is no longer sending clear signals to the world. Consistent signals,” Christie said in a 16-minute speech before a crowd of 700, according to The Star-Ledger. “Signals like the ones Ronald Reagan sent when he was president as to who our friends are, and we will stand with them without a doubt, and who are enemies are, who we will oppose regardless of the cost.”