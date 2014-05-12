NBC Reveals New Fall Slate…Now With Previews! (Video)

Get ’em while they’re hot! Here’s the new shows on NBC, announced yesterday, along with trailers for the fall slate. NBC: where the comedies look…fine?…and the dramas are based on Hellblazer. Check the trailers out below, and then we’ll discuss.

A to Z

“This is the A-to-Z story of Andrew (Ben Feldman) and Zelda (Cristin Milioti) — a pair that almost wasn’t — and all that happened from the day they met.”

Bad Judge

“No excuses, no apologies, no compromises. Wild child Rebecca Wright (Kate Walsh) knows how to have a good time, but she also happens to be one of L.A.’s toughest and most respected criminal court judges.”

Constantine

“Based on the wildly popular DC Comics series Hellblazer, seasoned demon hunter and master of the occult John Constantine (Matt Ryan) specializes in giving hell… hell.”



Marry Me

“Six years ago, Annie (Casey Wilson) and Jake (Ken Marino) bonded over their mutual love of nachos and they’ve been inseparable ever since. Now, after returning from a romantic two-week island vacation, Jake’s all set to pop the question. Before he can ask, though, Annie lets loose on Jake for his inability to commit.”



The Mysteries of Laura

“Debra Messing stars as Laura Diamond, a brilliant NYPD homicide detective who balances her “Columbo” day job with a crazy family life that includes two unruly twin boys and a soon-to-be ex-husband (Josh Lucas) — also a cop — who just can’t seem to sign the divorce papers.”

