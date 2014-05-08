Report: Kean’s fundraiser nets $60K for son of possible 2016 White House contender

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s oldest son is in neighboring New York today Thursday after being a guest in state Sen. Tom Kean Jr.’s home for a fundraiser Wednesday night.

Kean told The Wall Street Journal the event helped raise about $60,000 for George P. Bush, who’s running for Texas land commissioner. About 50 people attended the event at Kean’s Westfield home, he told the newspaper.

Bush, nephew of former President George W. Bush and the grandson of former President George H.W. Bush, is building a wide network, according to POLITICO, which is reporting the land commissioner candidate is in Manhattan today.

Kean did not immediately return a request for comment.

Jeb Bush is widely acknowledged to be eyeing a possible 2016 bid for the White House.