Supergirl for Mayor of Paterson

PATERSON -Legend tells of an off-course Jersey Devil flying into trouble in Paterson.

The match-up between the devil and hard-edged factory townspeople ended, according to the story, with the outgunned taloned creature of Jersey folklore plummeting into the Great Falls.

It’s a good thing for the Jersey Devil that a certain mayoral candidate wasn’t around at the time, or it could have been a lot worse – such is the suggestion of a campaign mailer that went out by the thousands this week in support of the Maria Teresa Feliciano for Mayor Campaign.

The Feliciano “Supergirl” mailer (above) highlights the mayoral candidacy of one of two women running in an eight-person contest.