While Bushwick would obviously physically still exist without Shea Stadium, which scrappy punkers the So So Glos opened in 2009, it probably wouldn’t make real estate brokers convulse with joy. Since its founding, the all-ages venue has drawn the best of Brooklyn’s underground to an otherwise abandoned-looking strip along Meadow Street. Beyond helping to solidify Bushwick’s D.I.Y. scene, Shea has made a name for itself by putting together an archive of free recordings of shows played on its stage. Go to a show any night and you might find Titus Andronicus’ Patrick Stickles working the door or the bar, or turn around and see eminently crushable Fucked Up bassist Sandy Miranda just hanging out.

