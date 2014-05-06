tvRoundup: Leslie Jones Responds After Slave Joke on ‘Weekend Update’

Leslie Jones (left) and Colin Jost. (NBC)

-New Saturday Night Live writer Leslie Jones touched off a firestorm on the Internet after her premiere on Weekend Update where she made jokes about slavery, putting SNL back in the uncomfortable spotlight of race-related backlash.

Ms. Jones took to Twitter to respond:

What do you think? Was Ms. Jones’ material offensive?

–HBO is bringing back Lisa Kudrow’s 2005 series The Comeback. Oh, happy days. That show is amazing, created and produced by SATC scribe Michael Patrick King. Watch the first episode of the original series:

Orange is the New Black has been renewed by Netflix for a third season before its second season premiere, lending credibility to my theory that the company bases all their programming on the visions of precogs kept alive somewhere deep in their headquarters.

-Adam K. Raymond’s behemoth dissection of The Big Bang Theory‘s popularity in New York Magazine totally makes up for every other publication’s total lack of interest in covering the most popular show since Friends.

–Game recognizes game.

