Lawmakers bothered by Supreme Court sports betting decision; Lesniak to introduce legislation to repeal state laws that make sports betting illegal

TRENTON – Key lawmakers reacted with disappointment on Monday in response to the U.S Supreme Court’s decision not to hear the appeal on sports betting.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed by the Court’s decision today,’ said Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-3). “I have no doubt that had they taken up the case they would have seen that New Jersey is in the right challenging this unconstitutional law.

“We are not giving up though. The economic impact that sports wagering can have on New Jersey is far too important to simply shrug our shoulders and move on. We will be working with our legal team and advocates to determine the best course of action moving forward. New Jersey has been held hostage by this unfair law and the national sports associations long enough. It’s time to bring sports wagering to New Jersey.”

State Sen. Ray Lesniak (D-20) was likewise troubled by the decision.

“This is a disappointing decision, but our fight is not over,” said the veteran state senator. “Today I will introduce legislation repealing the state laws that make sports betting illegal at our casinos and racetracks. I expect that the U.S. Justice Department will refrain from intervening, as they have with Colorado and Washington when those states legalized marijuana.

“I plan on placing my first bet at Monmouth Racetrack on September 8th for the Giants to beat the spread against the Lions on Monday Night Football.”