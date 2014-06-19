Sweeney-sponsored Rutgers Board of Governors bill passes 22-13; interest arbitration bill passes 34-0

TRENTON – The Senate this afternoon passed a bill sponsored by Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-3) that would allow the Governor of New Jersey four appointments to the Rutgers Board of Governors.

The measure would increase the number on the Board from 15 to 19.

Today’s vote in favor of S-1860 was 22-13.

“This is not the normal thoughtful way in which we do legislative business,” said state Sen. Bob Smith (D-17), Piscataway, who voted against the bill. “In something like this, it should be slow and easy. The way this was done, the issue was not fully addressed and reviewed.”

The Senate also passed, by a vote of 34-0, Sweeney’s interest arbitration bill.