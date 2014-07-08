Ferzan out, Brody takes over lead for NJ Sandy recovery efforts

Governor Chris Christie today announced his selection of Terrence Brody as the next Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Recovery and Rebuilding, the lead branch of the Governor’s Office tasked with coordinating Sandy-related recovery efforts across state government. Brody, who has served as the Deputy Executive Director of the office since its creation in December 2012, will succeed Marc Ferzan who oversaw the Office’s creation and Sandy recovery effort through the crucial period in Sandy’s immediate aftermath and ever since.

Ferzan will be departing to support a career opportunity for his wife, and will be teaching at the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy at the University of Virginia.

“Superstorm Sandy scarred New Jersey with a level of destruction that was unprecedented in our state’s history. The resulting challenge of quickly and effectively implementing programs to deliver assistance to our families and communities in a manner that also balanced our long-term interests in building back stronger and more resilient was an equally unprecedented challenge for New Jersey,” said Governor Christie. “Marc Ferzan led our efforts to meet that challenge and did so with great professionalism, effectiveness, and with the needs of Sandy survivors always in the front of his mind. The people of New Jersey are better off for Marc’s leadership and I thank him for his commitment and his service. Likewise, I am proud to name Terry Brody, an indispensable part of our recovery and rebuilding team, as Marc’s successor and thank him for continuing to serve the people of our state as we continue to deliver on our recovery mission.”

Brody will provide leadership and continuity to facilitate and ensure vital progress through New Jersey’s recovery and rebuilding programs and long-term recovery efforts for Sandy-affected families, businesses, communities, and local governments.

Prior to joining the Governor’s office, Brody served as Chief of Staff to the Attorney General of New Jersey. There, he was responsible for helping to manage a staff of more than 8,000 employees, and providing legal and policy guidance to the Attorney General, as well as the Governor, Lt. Governor, and Cabinet on a broad range of civil and regulatory matters, according to the governor’s office. Before joining the Attorney General’s Office, Brody was in private practice at the law firms of Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Gibbons P.C. where he represented clients in a wide range of complex commercial litigation matters.

Brody received his undergraduate degree from The University of Scranton and his law degree from Rutgers University School of Law-Newark.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Brody currently resides in Chatham with his wife and three children.