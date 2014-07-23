Morning Digest: July 23rd

Between RGA gigs, Christie doesn’t skip a beat bashing Trenton Dems at seaside LGI town hall

LONG BEACH ISLAND – Gov. Chris Christie squeezed LBI between trips to IowaNew HampshireConnecticut and – tomorrow – Colorado – just long enough to puncture his favorite Trenton-based targets in front of a friendly, sun-dazed crowd in this GOP stronghold. (Pizarro/PolitickerNJ)

http://www.politickernj.com/77696/between-rga-gigs-christie-doesnt-skip-beat-bashing-trenton-dems-seaside-lgi-town-hall

U.S. Honor Flag links funerals of two fallen police officers

HO-HO-KUS – Under the scorching sun outside St. Luke’s Church earlier today, Waldwick police officer Chris Goodell’s casket was carried out to his burial site. Over it was draped an American flag. (Brush/PolitickerNJ)

http://www.politickernj.com/77701/us-honor-flag-links-funerals-two-fallen-police-officers

District 2 lawmakers call on Casino Control Commission to keep Showboat, Trump Plaza open

In an effort to mitigate some of the negative effects brought on by a sudden decline in Atlantic City’s casino industry, three 2nd district lawmakers are calling on New Jersey’s Casino Control Commission to get involved. (Brush/PolitickerNJ)

http://www.politickernj.com/77691/district-2-lawmakers-call-casino-control-commission-keep-casinos-open

U.S. Attorney Fishman: Federal monitor on way as feds reveal findings of constitutional violations in Newark Police Department

NEWARK – Following the announcement of the results of a three-year federal investigation that revealed significant civil rights violations by the Newark Police Department, U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman announced that New Jersey’s largest police department will be placed under federal oversight. (Bonamo/PolitickerNJ)

http://www.politickernj.com/77686/us-attorney-fishman-federal-monitor-way-feds-reveal-findings-constitutional-violations-newark-

Newark Mayor Baraka: in aftermath of Jersey City cop killing, death penalty not a deterrent

NEWARK – Although one state legislator has called for New Jersey to reinstate the death penalty following the shooting death of a Jersey City police officer, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka voiced another opinion on what some advocate as the ultimate way to fight crime. (Bonamo/PolitickerNJ)

http://www.politickernj.com/77676/newark-mayor-baraka-aftermath-jersey-city-cop-killing-death-penalty-not-deterrent

Rodriguez of the CIA to head up Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness

Governor Chris Christie today announced his selection of Dr. Christopher Rodriguez as New Jersey’s next Director of the Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness (OHSP). (Pizarro/PolitickerNJ)

http://www.politickernj.com/77656/rodriguez-cia-head-office-homeland-security-and-preparedness

Astorino suggests Christie should step down as chair of RGA

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino suggested today that New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie should stop campaigning for governors nationwide if he can’t back New York’s GOP contender. (Barkan/The New York Observer)

https://observer.com/2014/07/astorino-suggests-christie-should-step-down-as-chair-of-rga/

Appeal court panels issue decision on Obamacare

WASHINGTON — A divided federal appeals court panel dealt a potentially major blow to President Obama’s health care law Tuesday, ruling that participants in health exchanges run by the federal government in 34 states are not eligible for billions of dollars in tax subsidies. But within hours, another court ruled unanimously the opposite way. (Wolf/USA Today)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2014/07/22/obama-health-care-court-ruling/12482127/

Firefighters, cops and teachers protest Christie call for pension reforms

More than 200 firefighters, police officers and teachers quietly protested Governor Christie’s call for pension reforms and gathered alongside a park built to honor a teacher killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. (Hayes/The Bergen Record)

http://www.northjersey.com/news/firefighters-cops-and-teachers-protest-christie-call-for-pension-reforms-1.1055389

Paterson’s Torres gets political contributions from two prominent Dems who had backed Sayegh

PATERSON – Several months ago, state Senator Stephen Sweeney and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop put their money behind Councilman Andre Sayegh’s unsuccessful mayoral run. Now the two prominent Democrats – widely seen as possible gubernatorial candidates in 2017 – are making political contributions to the man who beat Sayegh in the May election. (Malinconico/The Paterson Times)

http://www.northjersey.com/news/paterson-s-torres-gets-political-contributions-from-two-prominent-dems-who-had-backed-sayegh-1.1055336

Atlantic City strives to rise even as its casinos fall

ATLANTIC CITY — Over the Fourth of July weekend, this town was packed. Hotel occupancy soared to 95 percent and shoppers coursed through the outlet stores opposite Trump Plaza. At Revel, the city’s newest resort, the lively, dressed-up crowd gazed out through the floor-to-ceiling glass to see the surfers riding the day’s last waves onto the wide beach. (Bagli/The New York Times)

http://www.vegasinc.com/business/gaming/2014/jul/23/atlantic-city-strives-rise-casinos-fall-gaming/

Testifying to Congress, Fulop urges more spending on transportation

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop visited Washington, D.C., today to tout the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail before Congress and urge the nation’s leaders to invest more on transportation infrastructure. (MacDonald/The Jersey Journal)

http://www.nj.com/hudson/index.ssf/2014/07/testifying_to_congress_fulop_urgese_more_spending_on_transportation.html

Bergen County executive, sheriff disagree on acquiring armored vehicles

The Bergen County Sheriff has requested two MRAP military vehicles from the federal government, which has been met with opposition from the County Executive, Kathleen Donovan. (Brown/Patch)

http://paramus.patch.com/groups/police-and-fire/p/bergen-countys-executive-sheriff-disagree-on-aquiring-armored-vehicles75217

Opinion

Stile: Christie gets back in the ring with unions for pension fight

The challenges of paying for New Jersey public employee pensions draws out Governor Christie’s flair for the dramatic. If draconian cuts are not made to pension “entitlements,” Christie tells audiences, New Jersey will deteriorate “into the next Detroit,’’ which filed for bankruptcy this year. Christie starred as the hero in a trailer for a fake action-movie, vowing to pursue benefit reform amid the mayhem of car crashes and explosions. (Stile/The Bergen Record)

http://www.northjersey.com/news/stile-christie-gets-back-in-the-ring-with-unions-for-pension-fight-1.1055480

Marco Rubio made the single best argument against Hillary Clinton’s presidential prospects today

Ok, he didn’t say exactly that. In an interview with NPR’s “Morning Edition”, Rubio said that Clinton is “a 20th century candidate” who “does not offer an agenda for moving America forward in the 21st century, at least not up till now.” (Cillizza/The Washington Post)

http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/the-fix/wp/2014/07/22/marco-rubio-made-the-single-best-argument-against-hillary-clintons-presidential-prospects-today/