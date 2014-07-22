Stockton wants ‘open mic’ debate between Booker and Bell

Stockton College’s William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy today called for an Open Mic Debate between the candidates for the United States Senate.

“Open to the public, open to all media – that is the kind of debate that New Jerseyans deserve,” said Daniel J. Douglas, director of the Hughes Center, which also includes the Stockton Polling Institute.

The Open Mic Senate Debate is inviting the major party candidates, Democratic incumbent Sen. Cory Booker and Republican challenger Jeff Bell, to The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey’s Galloway Township campus to debate issues of concern to the public. The candidates have been invited through their Twitter accounts.

All media outlets will be invited to attend and be given equal access to communicate to their audiences, via television, radio, print or web, according to the college. The college will provide a streaming video feed through its website.

Questions will be posed by Stockton College students in attendance and by the general public who can submit questions through a designated Twitter account @hughescenter #NJSenDebate.

The Hughes Center will work with the candidates to find a suitable date in early October.