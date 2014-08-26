Bizarre Google Bug Floods Users With Pics of Russian Car Crash

Even Google isn’t bothering to work this week.

Some users were alarmed this morning when a picture of an apparent car crash in Russia appeared instead of whatever they were trying to search for on Google Images.

The problem was widespread because it was spotted on Google News and across multiple domains, like Google.co.uk. ZDNet notes the freaky image was also seen in Canada, Brazil, and Germany.

Speculation on social media suggested that Google was hacked. A company spokesman, however, suggested it wasn’t something sinister. The problem has been resolved.

“Oops,” said Google in a statement to ZDNet, hinting that it was a bug. “The least we could have done was show everyone micropigs instead.”