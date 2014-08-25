Daniela Stigh Joins Lehmann Maupin as Director of Communications

After two years at Rubenstein Communications and, before that, over a decade as assistant director of communications at MoMA, Daniela Stigh has joined Lehmann Maupin as its director of communications, Gallerist has learned. She’ll oversee publicity for the gallery’s three locations: in Chelsea, on the Lower East Side and in Hong Kong.

“We are pleased to welcome Daniela to the gallery,” Rachel Lehmann, the co-founder of the gallery with David Maupin, said in a release. “Her expertise will be extremely valuable to us as we head into a busy fall exhibition and fair season, kicking off with Do Ho Suh’s dual gallery show in September. Daniela’s experience working with world renowned artists and several major arts organizations will be integral in supporting Lehmann Maupin’s continued growth and momentum.”

“This is an exciting time for the gallery and their incredible artists, and I look forward to working with Rachel and David and their excellent team,” Ms. Stigh said.

Ms. Stigh’s first day is today, and the Do Ho Suh show opens at both the Chelsea and Lower East Side outposts September 11, so she’ll have a little bit of time to get settled in.

With the fall shows right around the corner, ’tis the season for galleries to bulk up their press teams. Last week, Gladstone Gallery hired Ariel Hudes away from Nadine Johnson & Associates, and she started her new job as communications director there today as well.