New E-Cigs Swap Nicotine For Vitamins and Fruit Flavors

It’s time to throw everything your doctor ever told you out the window.

VitaCig electronic cigarettes come infused with vitamins so you can start smoking and stop eating vegetables.

These E-cigs contain no nicotine, tar or smoke — only 500 puffs of flavored vapor and a small dose of vitamins A, B1, C, E and Coenzyme Q10. Each of the 5 varieties, comes with an additional, unique vitamin, depending on what you’re looking for.

Named after some of the feelings you’re likely chasing when you smoke, the E-cigs — called “Energize,” “Refresh,” “Relax,” “Calm,” and “Grace” — each sport a different flavor. They’re loaded with hints of citrus, mint, blueberry with black currant, green tea with vanilla bean and mint with cherry, respectively.

VitaCigs are $5 each and can be purchased online, either individually or in multipacks. You can also sign up for their subscription service if you’d prefer ten packs be automatically mailed to you each month. Oh yeah, they apparently popping up in Brooklyn stores too, according to Motherboard.

No information regarding the actual benefits and risks of the product is available, but definitely don’t stop consuming actual vitamins just yet.