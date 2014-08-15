New York’s Socialistas Confess Plans For One Last Hurrah Before the Summer Ends

Jessica Hart (Model, Victoria’s Secret)
“I’ll be heading off for a quiet weekend in Melbourne with my mum and sister to celebrate my sister’s new engagement!”
Ramona Singer (Real Housewife of New York City)
“Head out to Navy Beach in Montauk. They have live music outside on the sand and the most delicious food. It’s so low-key and intimate you would never know you’re near the Hamptons. It’s a very special place.”(Photo by Patrick McMullan)
Abby Elliott (Actor, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Former Saturday Night Live Cast Member)
“I will be going to Fort Tilden with my sister Bridey!”(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty)
Bridey Elliott (Actor, Fort Tilden)
“Before summer ends I want to swim at Fort Tilden and eat at Rockaway Taco.”(Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty)
Tigran Tsitoghdzyan (Artist)
“I’m going to the place in Armenia where I was born and raised to see my family. I meet up with all my friends every August; we’ve been doing it for 17 years.”(Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
Noelle Reno (Entrepreneur, Bravo’s Ladies of London)
“I will come to the Hamptons for a holiday and stay in my family’s summer home in Montauk. I plan to host a pop-up shop with my jewelry line Lulu Estate Jewelry at Blue & Cream.”(Courtesy of Brandsway Creative)
Seth Ginsberg (Co-founder Global Healthy Living Foundation)
“Buy a smaller bathing suit on sale and fit into it by next year.”(Photo by Elena Hernandez Photography)
Julie Henderson (Supermodel, Sports Illustrated)
“Host sunset cocktails on the roof of my new apartment building.”
Kristine Storie (Owner of Xtend Barre Brooklyn Heights)
“Take a trip to Toronto to visit my husband’s family and do some yoga.”(Photo courtesy Michael Ortiz)
Lily Lane (Singer-Songwriter)
“Go skinny dipping in Cali before I head back to NYC next week.”(Courtesy of Brandsway Creative)
Shane Duffy (Model/TV Personality)
“Rescue a puppy from an animal shelter.”(Photo by John Russo)
Lyss Stern (CEO and Founder of Divalysscious Moms)
“I’ll be spending precious, quality time with my family before the nights close in! I look forward to taking them to our annual summer dinner at The Standard Grill. We love the food there and afterwards we take a long walk along the Highline and look at the beautiful views of NYC.”
What will you find NYC tastemakers Seth Ginsberg, model Jessica Hart, actress Abby Eliott and Ramona Singer doing before the summer ends? Click through the slideshow to find out.