We Bet You Don’t Remember These Reality Show One-Hit Wonders

Survivor, American Idol, VH1’s Couples Therapy — some reality shows, no matter how unwatchable they’ve become, will simply never die. What season of Big Brother are we on now — 57?
But sadly, we can’t all be America’s Next Top Model (the series premiered its 21st cycle on Monday — no joke). Some reality shows just aren’t as lucky in longevity, and don’t make it beyond a single season — or even through a first season at all. Remember More to Love — basically the Bachelor, but for fat people? Or how about that time the Real Housewives franchise did a season in D.C.?
Lucky for you, we watched them all. (Do we have any standards whatsoever, you ask? The answer is no, none at all). Join as we recount some of our favorite reality show one hit wonders.