We Bet You Don’t Remember These Reality Show One-Hit Wonders

Based on the promo photo, not even Martha Stewart looks thrilled about this reality show venture — maybe because portions of it were filmed while Ms. Stewart was still on house arrest. LOL. Contestants on the show competed for a job with Ms. Stewart, who fired people with the phrase "You just don't fit in" instead of Donald Trump's classic "You're fired!" The show only aired a single season. (Photo via Wikipedia).

'My Big Fat Obnoxious Boss' was just like 'The Apprentice' — except the job, the company and the boss were all fake. We might have loved every minute of this show, but that didn't stop it from getting cancelled after five episodes. (Photo via YouTube)

What a disaster. 'Anchorwoman' followed model/pageant contestant/professional pretty person in her quest to become an anchor at KYTX in Tyler, Texas. Er, okay? The show aired two back-to-back episodes which got next to no viewers, and was promptly cancelled. Womp womp. (Photo via Buzzsugar)

This bizarre dating show proved, shockingly, that the American public doesn't always have a reality show star's best interests at heart. On 'Cupid,' bachelorette Lisa Shannon narrowed a pool of prospective bachelors down to 10. From that point, viewers — not Ms. Shannon — got to decide who stayed and who left. Just for LOLZ, America kept voting for incredibly awkward contestant Robert (pictured above) to stick around, despite the fact that he CLEARLY had no chemistry with Ms. Shannon. (Photo via community.realitytvworld.com)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey and Beverly Hills are permanent fixtures in Bravo's lineup, but did you know the franchise also had a single series in D.C.? Overall it was painfully boring, with the exception of that time cast member Michaele Salahi and husband Tareq attend the White House state dinner, possibly without an invitation. The show was cancelled after its first season. (Photo via IMDb)

Man, 'Kid Nation' was weird. In this 'Lord of the Flies'-inspired show, 40 kids aged 8 to 15 were sent into the New Mexican desert to create a new society with ~no parents allowed~. Though pretty amusing, tbh, the show was criticized for capitalizing on sweet, innocent children. It was cancelled after its first season. (Photo via IMDb)

Survivor, American Idol, VH1’s Couples Therapy — some reality shows, no matter how unwatchable they’ve become, will simply never die. What season of Big Brother are we on now — 57?

But sadly, we can’t all be America’s Next Top Model (the series premiered its 21st cycle on Monday — no joke). Some reality shows just aren’t as lucky in longevity, and don’t make it beyond a single season — or even through a first season at all. Remember More to Love — basically the Bachelor, but for fat people? Or how about that time the Real Housewives franchise did a season in D.C.?

Lucky for you, we watched them all. (Do we have any standards whatsoever, you ask? The answer is no, none at all). Join as we recount some of our favorite reality show one hit wonders.