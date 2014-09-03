Morning Links: Goodbye, Picasso at the Four Seasons Edition

“Meeting,” the James Turrell skyspace in MoMA PS1, gets a restoration. [NYT]

There’s a trailer for “David Lynch: The Unified Field,” the artist and filmmaker’s upcoming exhibition at the Philadelphia Academy of Fine Arts. In the trailer, Mr. Lynch can be seen snapping his fingers to produce things that appear to be ping pong balls, as he reads the information for the show, which is played backward. [PAFA.org via artnet]

What the trailer lacks is that Lynchian obsession that often accompanies his beloved coffee and cigarettes. That would be donuts. Good thing one Philadelphia pastry show is making specialty treats in honor of the opening of “The Unified Field.” [T]

Picasso’s giant painting “Le Tricorne” will leave the Four Seasons this Sunday after being hung 55 years ago, just after the restaurant opened. Go see it before it gets shipped off. [Page Six]

There’s an art park in Nashville, and it’s the city’s first. [WSJ]

The new issue of Artforum—all 410 pages of it—is now available for you to pick up on a newsstand and then lug home. And some of the columns, features and reviews are available online, too, including Rosalyn Deutsche on the National September 11 Memorial Museum. [Artforum]

But what of the 287 pages of Artforum that aren’t columns, features and reviews? Here’s Jerry Saltz on the ads. [New York]