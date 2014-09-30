Study: Nearly 40% of Americans Hate Your Vacation Pics and Would Unfollow Social Media Braggers

You know that friend who always seems to be traveling? His latest Facebook album somehow included photos from both Europe and national parks in the American West. His Instagram is littered with exotic selfies and beer-with-a-view shots — don’t even get us started on his Snapchats. He thinks he’s #blessed, but he’s more on the #basic side. We all have a handful of these, and we secretly want them off our feeds.

A study of social media habits conducted by research firm YouGov shows that social media bragging can lead to a loss of friends on social networks. In fact, nearly 40 percent of Americans would consider unfollowing or blocking someone who posts too many boastful vacation photos.

The study also revealed that 25 percent of Americans post a photo within just one hour of arriving at a vacation destination. Additionally, 64 percent retake their photos if they find them unsatisfactory, and one out of six share their vacation photos just to get likes.

There were some findings regarding selfies as well. The top types of vacation selfies ranked as follows:

1. Selfie in sunglasses 2. Group selfies making silly faces 3. Selfie with a cocktail 4. Selfie with a part of body on the beach, a beach chair or the sand 5. Selfie in a bathing suit 6. Selfie in a beach hat

Now, we all like to post photos of our fondest memories and adventures (which often involve vacations), but be aware that going overboard WILL make everyone hate your guts.