Christie Deputy Chief leaving the Governor’s Office Friday

Gov. Chris Christie is losing a key adviser this week.

Dep. Chief of Staff Lou Goetting’s last day at the front office is tomorrow.

A key policy advisor during transition in 2009 into ’10, Goetting is going to resume his former life and business as a public policy and public management consultant.

“Lou was with us from the beginning,” said Gov. Chris Christie Spokesman Michael Drewniak. “His expertise and policy knowledge is immeasurable in pretty much every category of major public policy – healthcare and hospitals, education, budgeting and public finance — all of those areas and more.

“More than that, he’s been a great friend to the Governor and everyone of us. We will miss him in the State House.”