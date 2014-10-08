Media Mix: Fusion Hires The Atlantic’s Alexis Madrigal

Alexis Madrigal , deputy editor of The Atlantic’s website, is leaving for Fusion, the cable network that has been on a crazy hiring spree, where he will be the Silicon Valley bureau chief. “There was nowhere else I could expand my vision of the future,” Mr. Madrigal told The New York Times.

Vanity Fair is kicking off its first-ever New Establishment Summit in San Fransisco with an address from former Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Shane Smith and Jonah Peretti will, of course, also speak at the two-day conference. (New York Post)

New Travel + Leisure editor in chief Nathan Lump reportedly fired five editorial staffers on Monday. “These changes are a reflection of Nathan’s vision and ambition for the brand,” a Time Inc. spokesperson told Women’s Wear Daily, without confirming or denying the number of staffers let-go.

Fox News changed up its primetime line-up a year ago for the first time in more than a decade, and its doing well. (Capital New York)

New York Times vet Jennifer Preston has been named the Knight Foundation’s vice president for journalism. (Knight Foundation)

Village Voice staff writer Anna Merlan is going to Jezebel, the site’s editor Emma Carmichael announced on Twitter.