Michael Grimm Nets a Rare Endorsement

Congressman Michael Grimm has struggled to raise money and secure endorsements since he was indicted in April, but his love for a Yorkshire terrier is giving him a leg up in his fight against Domenic Recchia Jr.

The Humane Society Legislative Fund, an animal rights group, announced their endorsement of Mr. Grimm, a Staten Island Republican, today. The group cited his advocacy on animal welfare issues and Mr. Grimm’s camp was sure to note that he rescued a Yorkshire terrier named Sebastian from a Missouri puppy mill.

“Michael Grimm has been a leader in advancing policies to protect animals from cruelty and abuse. He just worked to get legislation passed to extend the availability of a stamp that allows private citizens to contribute to a fund to protect tigers, elephants, and other endangered animals in their native habitats,” stated Sara Amundson, executive director of the HSLF. “Voters in the 11th District who care about the humane treatment of animals should support Michael Grimm for Congress.”

Mr. Grimm pointed to a bevy of legislation related to his work on animal rights, including his efforts to reauthorize a postage stamp that provides funding to protect endangered species.

“From supporting efforts against puppy mills and animal fighting rings, to authoring legislation to connect our disabled veterans with therapeutic service dogs, it’s an honor to once again receive the endorsement of the Humane Society Legislative Fund and I will continue to fight to prevent cruelty and abuse to innocent animals,” Mr. Grimm said.

The endorsement is one of the few Mr. Grimm has received in this election cycle after he was hit with a 20-count indictment related to his management of a Manhattan restaurant. Beyond the Staten Island Republican Party and the Independence Party, Mr. Grimm has not been endorsed by many advocacy groups, labor unions or elected officials.

Combat Veterans for Congress, a political action committee supporting veterans, did recently back Mr. Grimm, an ex-marine, and the Defending Mainstream PAC, a union-funded political action committee, also backed Mr. Grimm. When he ran against Democrat Mark Murphy in 2012, Mr. Grimm racked up the endorsements of many buildings and trades unions.

Mr. Recchia, a former Brooklyn councilman, is running with the support of the labor-backed Working Families Party, Senator Charles Schumer and Democratic elected officials in the Staten Island and Brooklyn-based district. He has also substantially out-raised Mr. Grimm.