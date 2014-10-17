Morning News Digest: October 17th

The implications of Albiez

The New Jersey political world is buzzing today over the implications of Mark Albiez’s advancement to the job of Mayor Steve Fulop’s chief-of-staff in Jersey City. (Pizarro/PolitickerNJ)

Bergen Freeholder candidate issues profile: Bernadette Coghlan-Walsh

Ridgewood resident and former councilwoman Bernadette Coghlan-Walsh, a Republican, spoke to PolitickerNJ about some key issues as she seeks her first Bergen County Freeholder term. (Bonamo/PolitickerNJ)

Cousin Brucie has ‘a good feeling’ about Cousin Chris(tie)

TRENTON – Howard Stern isn’t the only radio personality with a soft spot for New Jersey’s Gov. Chris Christie. (Brush/PolitickerNJ)

Bergen Freeholder candidate issues profile: Robert Avery

Ridgefield attorney Robert Avery, a Republican, talked to PolitickerNJ about some of the key issues at stake in his bid for his first term on the Bergen County Freeholder Board. (Bonamo/PolitickerNJ)

DeVito to Christie: ‘I’d be proud of you’

Moments after the New Jersey Assembly approved a bill to prevent the cruel confinement of pigs, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia funnyman and New Jersey native Danny DeVito joined forces with The Humane Society of the United States urging Gov. Chris Christie to sign the legislation into law. (Pizarro/PolitickerNJ)

Monmouth Poll: LoBo leads Hughes by 21 points in CD2

GOP incumbent Frank LoBiondo holds a substantial 21 point lead over Democrat Bill Hughes in the race for New Jersey’s 2nd district House seat, according to the Monmouth University Poll. LoBiondo is widely liked by his constituents and holds the advantage on key issues in the race.

(Pizarro/PolitickerNJ)

In Jersey City, Akil out and Albiez in as Fulop’s COS

Drubbed over racially tinged comments he made in the 1990s, Jersey City Mayor Chief of Staff Muhammed Akil today announced his resignation. (Pizarro/PolitickerNJ)

Geraldo Rivera calls on GOP to change immigration policy at Monmouth fundraiser

MIDDLETOWN – Prominent journalist Geraldo Rivera spoke at the annual Monmouth County Republican Victory Gala on Wednesday night with a message on how to achieve victory. (Bonamo/PolitickerNJ)

N.J. Senate panel passes bill to widen political contribution restrictions for outside pension managers

The rules that prohibit New Jersey’s public employee pension funds from being invested in firms whose investment managers make contributions to political candidates here would be expanded to cover donations to national political groups under a bill approved by a state Senate committee on Thursday. (Reitmeyer/The Bergen Record)

N.J. Assembly overwhelmingly approves bill freezing college tuition

The state Assembly on Thursday overwhelmingly approved seven bills – including a popular tuition freeze – that are part of a legislative package aimed at making college degrees more affordable and attainable. (The Bergen Record)

N.J. Assembly approve sports betting bill two days after Senate OKs

The state Assembly this afternoon has followed the lead of the state Senate, which voted Tuesday to approve the latest version of a bill allowing sports betting in New Jersey — once again leaving it up to Governor Christie to take a position on the issue. (Brennan/The Bergen Record)

Newark Airport Ebola screenings begin

They arrived from West Africa on connecting flights, diverted immediately to Terminal C, for day one of enhanced Ebola screening at Newark Liberty International Airport. Specially-trained Customs and Border Protection agents took passengers’ temperatures and travel histories and warned them to watch for symptoms. CPB officials assured a congressional hearing. (Flanagan/NJTV)

Fulop flips on trash station; won’t support it despite leaving $10m on table

Residents in Jersey City’s Greenville Section — where there’s hope for a neighborhood resurgence — felt as if Mayor Steve Fulop had let them down when he offered last week to drop the city’s long-standing opposition to a trash transfer station in the nearby Greenville Yards. That’s an industrial area of the city largely owned by the Port Authority. In exchange, the city would get a $10 million payment for a new park in another part of the city and $250,000 a year after that from the transfer station operator. (Cruz/NJTV)

Senate Committee considers Pinelands Commission nominees

“This is Bridgegate in the pines,” said Environment New Jersey Director Doug O’Malley. (Wanko/NJTV)

Incumbent House members have fundraising advantage

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Campaign finance filings show that incumbent members of the House of Representatives from New Jersey have huge fundraising advantages over their challengers.

6 states Chris Christie hasn’t visited so far to campaign for fellow Republicans

TRENTON — Gov. Chris Christie, New Jersey’s travelin’ man, has spent more than a third of his second term outside New Jersey in his nationwide stump-a-thon for GOP candidates as chairman of the Republican Governors Association. (Arco/NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)

Democrats call out Chris Christie for campaign trail photo: The Auditor

TRENTON — Gov. Chris Christie has been known to attract crowds of well-wishers, autograph-seekers and selfie-takers throughout his travels across the country as chairman of the Republican Governors Association. (The Auditor/NJ Advance Media for NJ.com)

Backroom

Danielsen sworn in as new LD17 assemblyman

Joe Danielsen of Franklin Twp. assumed the oath of office this afternoon from Speaker Vincent Prieto (D-32) to fill a vacancy in the 17th District. (Pizarro/PolitickerNJ)

Source: Menendez heading to Colorado

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) is hitting the campaign trail on Friday in a battleground race where the incumbent faces a significant re-election challenge, according to up-to-the-minute polling. (Pizarro/PolitickerNJ)

Murphy in motion in Middlesex

Fledgling 2017 gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy of Monmouth County headlined a Middlesex County Democratic fundraiser. (Pizarro/PolitickerNJ)

Opinion

Stile: Christie changes his tune with new jobless figures

When New Jersey’s unemployment rate climbed close to 10 percent two years ago, a clearly annoyed Governor Christie complained about the way the U.S. Department of Labor arrived at the number. (Stile/The Bergen Record)

