PSI announces exclusive partnership with outgoing Deputy Chief of Staff Goetting

TRENTON – Public Strategies Impact, LLC. (PSI) is pleased to announce that Lou Goetting, who has served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Chris Christie, and his management consulting firm, NJ Advisors, have engaged in an exclusive strategic partnership with PSI.

“On behalf of the partners, I am proud to announce that Lou Goetting will be partnering with our firm as he opens a new chapter in his career,” said PSI Managing Partner Roger A. Bodman. “I’m confident that Lou will apply his expertise to better serve the public affairs needs of our clients. Lou’s legendary knowledge and understanding of State government processes will be invaluable as we at PSI strive to provide the best possible advice and counsel to our clients.”

PSI Senior Partner Harold L. Hodes said, “Having known Lou for over 20 years, I am confident he will be a true asset to our entire firm and all of our clients. No one understands New Jersey’s budget, health and education systems better than Lou Goetting,” he added. “Lou’s expertise has breadth – running the gamut across industries and sectors – but also depth, like his work shaping the State Budget.”

“I am pleased to be able to collaborate with the talented team at PSI,” Goetting said. “I’m excited to put my 41 years of public management experience to work on behalf of PSI’s broad spectrum of clients.”

Goetting and his public management consulting firm, NJ Advisors, will have an exclusive relationship with PSI, and will provide government and public affairs advice and strategy.

As Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Christie, Goetting has been the point person on State Budget and Department performance issues for the Governor’s Office. Previously, Goetting was the Executive Vice President of Administration at Brookdale Community College where he led the administrative operations and information technology of the college. From 1998 to 2002, he was Vice President of Administration at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He also served as Assistant State Treasurer and Deputy State Treasurer from 1994 to 1998. For two decades, he served in municipal government as an Administrator in three different New Jersey communities. Goetting lives in Ocean County with his family.

Goetting is subject to post-employment restrictions and both Bodman and Hodes emphasized that all State ethics laws have been met and will be strictly adhered to by PSI and Goetting.