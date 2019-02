A source on the ground in Camden ballparked 2,000 building trades bodies for this morning’s Camden Democratic Party labor walk, ostensibly organized to ramrod the CD1 candidacy of state Sen. Donald Norcross (D-5).

It was the biggest walk of its kind since 2001, amplified, the source said, by 12,000 vote by mail ballots cast in Camden County, or approximately 15% of total votes cast.

They’re breaking 3-1 Dem, the source added.

Norcross is running against former Philadelphia Eagle Gary Cobb.