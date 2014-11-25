Observer Observer Logo

For a Macho Take on the Fur Trend, Try Fleecy Lapels

Here are six options for getting the look.

By
The coat Bryanboy picked for this event is made of Italian virgin wool.
Extra puffy for extra-gangster appeal.
White '70s turtleneck optional.
The least fussy of all the options, this is a good entry-level men's fur.
For the tweedier men in your life.
Especially dapper.
Not for the faint of heart.
Political correctness, be damned: fur is everywhere this season, faux or otherwise.

Thus far, the trend has mostly been seen on women. But as fashion blogger and intrepid style icon Bryanboy showed at the Hugo Boss Prize gala on Thursday, men need not be afraid to incorporate fur into their wardrobes.

Dressed in a coat by Hugo Boss, Bryanboy showed that the key in keeping this look updated for men is to use the fur as an accent, instead of going all out with top-to-bottom fuzz.

A tweed or wool coat with a fur collar, as seen on Bryanboy here, is spot-on for 2014. As a bonus, it conjures up images of old-school New York gangsters and Kanye West alike.

Click through our slideshow to see six dead ringers for Bryanboy’s look from Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana and more.

(Photo by Paul Bruinooge/patrickmcmullan.com)

Filed Under: Lifestyle, slideshow, Gallery, Guggenheim, dolce and gabbana, Men's Fashion, Zara, BryanBoy

