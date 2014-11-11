Morning News Digest: Nov. 11th

Murphy stirs talk of gubernatorial run at nonprofit launch

NEWARK – Though he adamantly told reporters following the event that politics “are not on my radar,” and while the focus was outwardly placed on the welfare of New Jersey’s middle class economy, it was hard not view today’s launch of “New Start New Jersey,” a non-profit organization founded by former U.S. Ambassador Phil Murphy, through one underlining prism. (Brush/PolitickerNJ)

As Atlantic City is dealt another blow, Sweeney unveils economic plan

TRENTON – Senate President Steve Sweeney this afternoon unveiled a plan to bring “immediate economic stability” to Atlantic City and its casinos, even as financial and economic setbacks continue to plague the once-prosperous gambling mecca. (Brush/PolitickerNJ)

The mayors’ delicate balance: a 2015 Democratic Primary war in LD29 would cause strife in Fulop world

The allies of Ras Baraka want more out of next year’s Democratic Primary cycle, but if talks break down with Essex County Democratic Chairman Leroy Jones and they run against incumbents, don’t look for Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop to jump into the fray, sources say. (Pizarro/PolitickerNJ)

Republicans make inroads with women voters

With less than six weeks to go before the election, Larry Hogan’s political strategists realized they had a crisis on their hands. (Tumulty/The Washington Post)

Mitt Romney filling post-midterm role as key behind-the-scenes player in GOP

Mitt Romney is not running for president. But since last week’s GOP midterm election romp, he has cemented his role as one of the Republican Party’s key behind-the-scenes players, nurturing relationships with members of Congress and keeping in close touch with longtime consultants. (Costa/The Washington Post)

The best candidate of the 2014 election

The 2014 election is over! And, before the 2016 presidential race begins in earnest — oh, who are we kidding, that’s already happened — we wanted to give out some Fix superlatives for the best (and worst) of the 2014 campaign. Today kicks off the Fix’s award season with our pick for the best candidate of the cycle. Tomorrow, we “award” the worst candidate. (Cillizza/The Washington Post)

The Koch brothers won the 2014 election. Also, they had nothing to do with it

There’s an old saying: ‘Victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan.’ (Blake/The Washington Post)

Newark’s chaotic schools mess: Why Chris Christie’s new debacle is mired in protest

Newark police were ill equipped for a protest. In a city that witnessed 111 homicides in 2013 and five murders in five days during a particularly bad week this August, the officers did not know how to respond to seven high school students seated cross-legged on the street, locked together with PVC pipes. About sixty more students stood behind them. The police chose to close the road rather than engage the protesters. Even from their vantage point at the other end of the block, the blue banner was clearly visible: the shape of New Jersey, its northern section turned into a clenched fist, and white words declaring, “Now Entering STUDENT TERRITORY.” (Nathanson/Salon)

Christie wants answers on United’s pullout of Atlantic City airport

Governor Christie said Monday he wants answers as to why United Airlines abruptly pulled out of servicing Atlantic City’s airport while South Jersey lawmakers announced measures they said will help the city overcome financial woes brought on a string of casino closings. (Reitmeyer, Phillis/The Bergen Record)

Engineering firm whose partners donated to Fulop gets $1.4M no-bid contract from Jersey City agency

An engineering firm whose five partners donated to Jersey City Mayor Fulop’s campaign has received a $1.4 million, no-bid contract from the Municipal Utilities Authority to oversee a project replacing 20,000 feet of Downtown water mains. (McDonald/The Jersey Journal)

Bill would give sales tax revenue to Urban Enterprise Zones

“This is an area that was a blighted area. It was abandoned warehouses, it was landfills,” said Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto. (Kelley/NJTV)

Opinion

The ‘Stop Chris Christie’ Movement begins. Good luck with that.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s selfless surrogacy for Republican gubernatorial candidates ahead of the 2014 midterms may have earned him goodwill among the establishment, but his failure to support one outsider has led to the creation of a political action committee dubbed “Stop Chris Christie” and cries that he be “quarantined” in the Garden State. (Nuzzi/The Daily Beast)

