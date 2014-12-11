11 Things to Do in New York’s Art World Before December 13

Opening: Tofer Chin, Koen Delaere, Paul Gillis and Lucas Jardin at RH Contemporary And here’s the latest opening at the gallery run by a furniture store. The latest offering at RH Contemporary is the opening of solo shows by four exciting artists, including the Belgian Lucas Jardin, who kicks off what will be a year of some exciting shows here, in Berlin, and elsewhere in Europe. — N.F. RH Contemporary, 437 W. 16th Street, New York, 6-8 p.m.

Party: Outsider Art Fair Presents Folk 'n' Chill at Jalopy Things seems to be mellowing out here in New York post-Basel. Maybe it’s time to just, you know, chill out in Red Hook and quietly jam out to some folk bands. And that’s exactly what’s going on at Jalopy on Thursday, at a party for the wonderfully weird Outsider Art Fair. There will be performances by Hubby Jenkins of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Feral Foster & His Band, and Radio Jarocho. Word. — N.F. Jalopy, 315 Columbia Street, Red Hook, 8:00, shuttles from the Carroll Street F Stop

Opening: “Rashaad Newsome: L. egends, S. tatements, S. tars” Heraldry continues to be a central theme Rashaad Newsome’s newest series, and second show with Marlborough Gallery.The show will feature 17 collages that explore ornament, architecture, and the human form—some as large as seven-by-six-feet—and a new Vogueing video work titled ICON. — A.M. Marlborough Gallery, 40 West 57th Street, New York, 6-8 p.m.

Opening: “Chitra Ganesh: Eyes of Time” at the Brooklyn Museum Brooklyn-based artist Chitra Ganesh will create a site-specific, large-scale mural in the Herstory Gallery of the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art. The artwork will star art historical figures from Judy Chicago’s The Dinner Party (a permanent installation at the center) and Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction and rebirth, and will be shown alongside pieces from the Egyptian, Indian, and Contemporary Art collection of the museum. — A.M. Brooklyn Museum, Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art, Herstory Gallery, 4th Floor, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn

Opening: “Spain & 42nd St.” at Foxy Production This group show—which features work from Darja Bajagic, Laurie Simmons, and Robert Mapplethorpe—takes its name from a poem by Williams S. Burroughs that concludes thusly: “dawn words falling stirring slow / gills of purple sleep / he was caught in the zoo / it is no death / where flesh circulates / unbelief staring out from dawn skin / of Spain and 42 St.” — N.F. Foxy Production, 623 W. 27th Street, New York, 6-8 p.m.

Party: Closing Party for “Spaced Out: Migration to the Interior” at Red Bull Studios Sadly, all good things must come to an end. Phong Bui’s trippy exhibition “Spaced Out: Migration to the Interior” will be having its closing party tomorrow night at Red Bull Studios. But don’t be too sad, because the show is closing with style. There will be a private concert with Bladerunner Trio, and (as the press releases promises) a “special surprise.” — A.M. Red Bull Studios, 220 West 18th Street, New York, 8-11 p.m.

Opening: “Douglas Gordon: Phantom” at Gagosian Gallery Opening in tandem with his massive show at the Park Avenue Armory just a few blocks south, “Phantom” once again finds Douglas Gordon collaborating with the warbly-voiced chanteuse Rufus Wainwright. — N.F. Gagosian Gallery, 821 Park Avenue, New York, 6-8 p.m.

Talk: W.A.G.E. Panel at the Joan Mitchell Foundation Art Education Center New York-based artist activist group Working Artists and the Greater Economy (W.A.G.E.) will share new research in a free talk at the Joan Mitchell Foundation Education Center. “If It’s Not Work It Must Be Play” will cover “artists and earnings, minimum payment standards for creative labor, and certification for institutions that fairly compensate labor.” — A.M. Joan Mitchell Foundation Art Education Center, 137-139 West 25th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, 6:30-9 p.m.

Talk: “Zombie Formalism” and Other Recent Speculations in Abstraction Our own Ryan Steadman will join Observer contributor Walter Robinson and art advisor Todd Levin for a panel discussion hosted by the School of Visual Arts titled “‘Zombie Formalism’ and Other Recent Speculations in Abstraction.” Topics on the table include non-objective art, recent trends in Abstraction, and will be lead by SVA faculty member Amy Wilson. — A.M. SVA Theatre, 333 West 23rd Street, New York, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9

Opening: “Douglas Gordon and Hélène Grimaud: tears become…streams become…” at Park Avenue Armory

Turner Prize winner Douglas Gordon has a busy week. First, on Tuesday, his Park Avenue Armory commission opens. The work will fill the entire Wade Thompson Drill Hall with a field of water that will flip the Armory’s architecture upside down through in an optical effect created by pool’s reflection. There will also be a series of musical performances by pianist Hélène Grimaud who will play pieces by Debussy, Ravel, Liszt, and more during ten nights that the work is on view. Later in the week Mr. Gordon will open a concurrent show with Gagosian. — Alanna Martinez

Park Avenue Armory, 643 Park Avenue, New York

Opening: “Rashaad Newsome: L. egends, S. tatements, S. tars” at Marlborough Gallery on 57th Street

Heraldry continues to be a central theme Rashaad Newsome’s newest series, and second show with Marlborough Gallery.The show will feature 17 collages that explore ornament, architecture, and the human form—some as large as seven-by-six-feet—and a new Vogueing video work titled ICON. — A.M.

Marlborough Gallery, 40 West 57th Street, New York, 6-8 p.m.

Opening: “The Forever Now: Contemporary Painting in an Atemporal World” at MoMA

Taking inspiration from science fiction writer and cyberpunk hero Williams Gibson, the Museum of Modern art will cease being merely “modern” and will instead strive for timelessness—the works in this sprawling group show all are supposed to exist outside of any era. Or something like that! — Nate Freeman

The Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd Street, New York, 8:00, invite only. Open to the public Sunday, December 14

Party: Closing Party for “Spaced Out: Migration to the Interior” at Red Bull Studios

Sadly, all good things must come to an end. Phong Bui’s trippy exhibition “Spaced Out: Migration to the Interior” will be having its closing party tomorrow night at Red Bull Studios. But don’t be too sad, because the show is closing with style. There will be a private concert with Bladerunner Trio, and (as the press releases promises) a “special surprise.” — A.M.

Red Bull Studios, 220 West 18th Street, New York, 8-11 p.m., invite only

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10

Talk: “Zombie Formalism” and Other Recent Speculations in Abstraction at the SVA Theatre

Our own Ryan Steadman will join Observer contributor Walter Robinson and art advisor Todd Levin for a panel discussion hosted by the School of Visual Arts titled “‘Zombie Formalism’ and Other Recent Speculations in Abstraction.” Topics on the table include non-objective art, recent trends in Abstraction, and will be lead by SVA faculty member Amy Wilson. — A.M.

SVA Theatre, 333 West 23rd Street, New York, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11

Opening: “Douglas Gordon: Phantom” at Gagosian Gallery

Opening in tandem with his massive show at the Park Avenue Armory just a few blocks south, “Phantom” once again finds Douglas Gordon collaborating with the warbly-voiced chanteuse Rufus Wainwright. — N.F.

Gagosian Gallery, 821 Park Avenue, New York, 6-8 p.m.

Talk: W.A.G.E. Panel at the Joan Mitchell Foundation Art Education Center

New York-based artist activist group Working Artists and the Greater Economy (W.A.G.E.) will share new research in a free talk at the Joan Mitchell Foundation Education Center. “If It’s Not Work It Must Be Play” will cover “artists and earnings, minimum payment standards for creative labor, and certification for institutions that fairly compensate labor.” — A.M.

Joan Mitchell Foundation Art Education Center, 137-139 West 25th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, 6:30-9 p.m.

Party: Outsider Art Fair Presents Folk ‘n’ Chill at Jalopy

Things seems to be mellowing out here in New York post-Basel. Maybe it’s time to just, you know, chill out in Red Hook and quietly jam out to some folk bands. And that’s exactly what’s going on at Jalopy on Thursday, at a party for the wonderfully weird Outsider Art Fair. There will be performances by Hubby Jenkins of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Feral Foster & His Band, and Radio Jarocho. Word.— N.F.

Jalopy, 315 Columbia Street, Red Hook, 8:00, shuttles from the Carroll Street F Stop

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12

Opening: “Chitra Ganesh: Eyes of Time” at the Brooklyn Museum

Brooklyn-based artist Chitra Ganesh will create a site-specific, large-scale mural in the Herstory Gallery of the Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art. The artwork will star art historical figures from Judy Chicago’s The Dinner Party (a permanent installation at the center) and Kali, the Hindu goddess of destruction and rebirth, and will be shown alongside pieces from the Egyptian, Indian, and Contemporary Art collection of the museum. — A.M.

Brooklyn Museum, Elizabeth A. Sackler Center for Feminist Art, Herstory Gallery, 4th Floor, 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn

Opening: Tofer Chin, Koen Delaere, Paul Gillis and Lucas Jardin at RH Contemporary

And here’s the latest opening at the gallery run by a furniture store. The latest offering at RH Contemporary is the opening of solo shows by four exciting artists, including the Belgian Lucas Jardin, who kicks off what will be a year of some exciting shows here, in Berlin, and elsewhere in Europe. — N.F.

RH Contemporary, 437 W. 16th Street, New York, 6-8 p.m.

Opening: “Spain & 42nd St.” at Foxy Production

This group show—which features work from Darja Bajagic, Laurie Simmons, and Robert Mapplethorpe—takes its name from a poem by Williams S. Burroughs that concludes thusly: “dawn words falling stirring slow / gills of purple sleep / he was caught in the zoo / it is no death / where flesh circulates / unbelief staring out from dawn skin / of Spain and 42 St.” — N.F.

Foxy Production, 623 W. 27th Street, New York, 6-8 p.m.