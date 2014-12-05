A Tour of Pulse Miami Beach: Glowing Books and Camouflaged Art

There were plenty of gems found in the beachside tent

Pulse Miami Beach looks completely different this year. The fair, now celebrating 10 years at Miami Art Week, moved from its longtime location at the Ice Palace to a brand new tent at Indian Beach Park. The result is larger, more spacious aisles, a refined exhibitor list, and top-notch work. Here are some highlights of the new Pulse Miami Beach in pictures.

Andrea Canepa’s hanging flags at Rosa Santos Gallery. (All photos by Alanna Martinez.)

A pair of Hendrik Kristens at Danziger Gallery.

Illuminated book by Airan Kang at Bryce Wolkowitz Gallery.

Jim Campbell’s animated and backlit portrait of a rainy day in Paris’s 3rd arrondissement was mesmerizing (also at Bryce Wolkowitz).

Mounted paper sculptures by Susan Giles at Mixed Greens.

And a Naomi Reis collage and mural installation, also at Mixed Greens—camouflaged art!

We visited Davidson Contemporary again for an up-close look at a hand drawn California without borders.

Ever wondered what sound waves etched on glass looks like? Deb Todd Wheeler at Miller Tezerski Gallery shows us.

Book pages that come to life by Ken Matsubara at MA2 Gallery.

“A Storm in a Glass,” an animated work by Ken Matsubara at MA2 Gallery.

Planetary drawings by Mia Rosenthal at Gallery Joe.

A clould-filled Miami Beach sky; the view from the Pulse tent.

