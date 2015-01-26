Collaborate To Innovate

Initially conceived in an NYC Media Lab seed project between Parsons and Hearst, Glossy.io is building a massive archive of digital content that you can freely explore, visually and relationally, on any device. Glossy has discovered a way to signal connections across publications and surface articles by thoughtfully combining inputs from human editors, machines with AI, and crowd-sourced factors.

Filed Under: Business