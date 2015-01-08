In Franklin Twp., sizing up the aftermath of Levine

The image this week of Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno swearing former Franklin Township Mayor Brian D. Levine onto the Somerset County Freeholder Board begged the question: who will supplant Levine in the mayor’s chair back in Franklin?

Levine served as mayor for 11 years and six days – submitting his resignation to assume his new job on the freeholder board.

what happens mayor was rotating the republicans gave three names to the council up to yesterday

The local Republican Committee submitted three names to the Franklin Twp. Council with instructions to select one to serve out the remainder of this year.

They are:

Bob Lacorte, the local Republican chair;

Raleigh Steinhauer, an environmental attorney;

and Chris Kelly, chair of the Somerset County Open Space Committee.

A source with intimate knowledge of the local landscape said Lacorte has an edge for the job, summoning up his leg up in one word: relationships.

Lacorte has already said he won’t run in the November general election for a full four-year term.

Two Democratic councilmen are said to be considering a run: Phil Kramer and Brian Regan.