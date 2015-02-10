Everything is Bigger in Texas—This Year the Dallas Art Fair is Too

Get out your ten-gallon hat and head to Texas this April for the Dallas Art Fair. This year’s edition will include the largest collection of exhibitors in the fair’s seven-year history, with close to 100 contemporary art dealers and galleries. Located in Dallas’ Downtown Arts District from April 9 to 12, it’s the centerpiece of Dallas Art Week, a series of special exhibitions and performances highlighting the area’s burgeoning arts scene.

New York galleries like Jack Geary Contemporary, Howard Scott and Washburn Gallery will join Dallas-based Barry Whistler Gallery and Talley Dunn Gallery at the fair, and exhibitors from a total of 22 cities will be represented. Shows running concurrently include the premiere of a newly commissioned work of performance art by New York’s Ei Arakawa on Wednesday, April 8 at the Dallas Museum of Art, and a musical installation by Claude Rutault performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The performance will be a preview of the Orchestra’s first-ever SOLUNA: International Music & Arts Festival, set to take place from May 4 to 24.

In addition to the gallery and museum exhibitions, there are plenty of quirky, only-in-Texas events to check out. Visitors interested in some southern hospitality can dig into a Texas-style BBQ dinner at the home of collector and Primexx Energy Partners CEO Tom Fagadau on April 7 before the fair kicks off. You can also take a tour of contemporary art collected by Gene and Jerry Jones, owners of the Dallas Cowboys, on display at AT&T Stadium, which includes installations by Matthew Ritchie, Annette Lawrence, and Olafur Eliasson.

The Dallas Art Fair is located at the Fashion Industry Gallery (f.i.g) on 1807 Ross Avenue, and will be open to the public Friday and Saturday, April 10-11, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, April 12, 12-6 p.m.