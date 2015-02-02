On the Market: Moving In Next Door to All Your Friends

Of all those who miss the convivial living arrangements of college, there’s always moving into the same building as all your friends. The New York Times reports on pals who moved in next door, allowing for spur-of-the moment socializing. Among those profiled, six college friends who enthused about moving in together at 388 Bridge in Downtown Brooklyn: “It almost feels like college again, but a little bit more grown up.” Also, a small note question to the New York Times real estate section of late: what’s the deal with all the photos on outdoor balconies? A. It’s winter and everyone looks cold B. Isn’t half of real estate coverage getting to see inside the inside of stranger’s homes?

Unsurprisingly, the city is trying to make sure its affordable housing policies are legal, particularly in light of a number of lawsuits challenging affordable housing policies elsewhere in the country. Or as Crain’s terms it, “suit-proof.” Though we all know that there’s no such thing as “suit-proof;” it’s more legal vs. not legal. As a City Planning spokeswoman says, “We are confident that our program will withstand legal scrutiny.”

Meanwhile, is 421-a really doing its job to spur affordable housing construction when it funds a 95 percent tax break for a $100.5 million apartment at One57? The New York Times looks at the how and why of a program, ostensibly for the lower classes, delivers such spoils to the upper.

The city’s green boro taxis have also not done a very good job of spreading out to the underserved, according to a data analysis performed by DNAInfo. While plentiful in Harlem and Downtown Brooklyn, they’re hard to find in areas like Jamaica, Ozone Park and Maspeth. But as one driver complained of the more suburban neighborhoods: “We can go to Ozone Park or Flushing, but it’s impossible to pick up customers there.”

Also not doing the work it’s supposed to—the money the city has invested in Hunts Point food businesses. Heralded as a game changer 10 years ago by the Bloomberg administration, a recent study has identified the Bronx neighborhood “as the most imperiled and, by extension, least promising place to grow up in New York.” As The Times‘ Gina Bellafonte writes: “While this is an entirely noble and likely to be a worthwhile gesture, underlying it is the sentiment palpable in so many cities across the country right now, that the food revolution can essentially do the work of urban revitalization.”

Changes elsewhere, are undeniable, however. (Though it’s debatable whether or not any of the gains have accrued to the lower classes. This video of the Williamsburg and Greenpoint waterfront in the early 1990s posted on Curbed shows a very different scene than the ultra-yuppified scene there today. As Curbed puts it “Smorgasburg’s Polar Opposite.”

Oops: OSHA has concluded that workers at New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical were exposed to blood-borne pathogens, including HIV and hepatitis, after the hospital replaced linen laundry bags with cheap plastic ones that broke in the chutes, according to Crain’s. The six-month investigation also turned up dangerous exposure to irradiated laundry from the oncology department.

And oh no: this weekend’s fire at a Brooklyn warehouse storing city medical and court records, which spewed out countless pieces of documents across the waterfront and into the East River, raises serious questions about the city’s record storage, according to Thew New York Times.

But at least we can all take heart in Helen Mirren’s flawless subway etiquette, documented on Gothamist.