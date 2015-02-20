Stender and the shore house

Assemblywoman Linda Stender’s (D-22) husband sought assistance from Habitat for Humanity for a half a million dollar shore house damaged by Hurricane Sandy.

“She basically said that her husband bought a home down the shore,” Union County Democratic Chairman Jerry Green told New Jersey Advance Media reporter Matt Friedman. “And because her mom is like 90 years old, she decided to move in with her mom (in Scotch Plains). The Scotch Plains address is her permanent home, and the shore home is her husband’s permanent home.

“All I can do at this point is hope that things work out for her,” Green added. “But her statement is one piece of the puzzle. I’m curious what the non-profit organization has to say.”

This is the second time the veteran Stender has been in the news this month.

The assemblywoman started a new job as deputy director and project manager of the Union County Improvement Authority with an annual salary of $90,000.