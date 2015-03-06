Christie radar: Georgia, Florida, Iowa by Saturday

A bout of winter weather isn’t keeping Gov. Chris Christie from hitting a few new national conventions this week.

Yesterday, the Republican flew south — to Sea Island, Georgia — to attend the 2015 American Enterprise Institute World Forum, an annual event that this year drew a host of GOP presidential hopefuls, as well as a few Democrats, like U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ). The event was closed to the press, according to Bloomberg.

Today, Christie makes his way to Florida for a 3:30 p.m. fundraiser in Palm Beach for his new political action committee, Leadership Matters for America. He’ll then attend a 7 p.m. speech at the Mar-A-Lago Club for the Republican Party of Palm Beach County’s Lincoln Day Dinner — special guests at which will include talk radio host Laura Ingraham, whose interview of Christie at CPAC last week drew mixed reviews.

And on Saturday, Christie is scheduled to attend this year’s Iowa Ag Summit in Des Moines, Iowa — a first in the nation primary state where he’s been polling somewhat low in recent months, despite his ongoing efforts to appeal to its conservative base. The event is organized by agribusiness executive and major Republican donor Bruce Rastetter.