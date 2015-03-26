Wisniewski to Somerset Dems: ‘You can’t vote for me… yet’

MANVILLE – He’s not Democratic State Party chairman anymore, but it’s hard to avoid the silver-haired presence of Assemblyman John Wisniewski (D-19) on that well-worn party organization trail come convention time.

“I’m Assemblyman John Wisniewski, and you can’t vote for me… yet,” he told the crowd of Democrats in the Manville VFW Hall last night.

It’s too early to say if Wisniewski, chair of the Assembly Transportation Committee and the lead lower house lawmaker investigating Bridgegate, will opt out of a 2017 reelection run to go statewide. But he could – or he could position himself to pick up on an opportunity for a U.S. Senate seat, where U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) has lawyered up amid reports of a coming federal indictment.

Wisniewski has 20 years in the legislature and is close to up or out mode.