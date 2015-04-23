Around the World for $100K: Four Seasons Launches Private Jet Experiences

A cruise might be an excellent way to visit multiple destinations over the course of a week or two. But for those with hefty travel budgets—think, like, in the hundreds of thousands—there is also a new option to do it via private jet.

The Four Seasons today unveiled its new Boeing 757 private jet—and with it, a collection of pricey “experiences” designed to take high-flying travelers (both literally and figuratively) to a series of the hotel chain’s properties in different corners of the globe, all in the span of a single trip.

This August, for instance, guests can embark on “Around the World,” a 24-day private jet tour that visits Four Seasons hotels in Seattle, Tokyo, Beijing, the Maldives, the Serengeti in Tanzania, Istanbul, St. Petersburg, Marrakech, and New York. Travel and ground transportation, planned excursions, food and drink, and accommodations are all included. The asking price? $119,000 per person.

Visiting eight countries in three weeks is no doubt a thrill, but part of the appeal is the actual flying experience, too. Check out this description of the jet’s interior:

“The interior is light and fresh, featuring carefully placed contrasts in color palette and texture. From the hand-crafted leather flatbed seats by specialized aerospace Italian designer Iacobucci and hand-woven woolen carpeting to fine tableware, cosy Mongolian cashmere blankets and cabin crew uniforms, no detail has been overlooked.”

It certainly beats battling seasickness in a windowless cruise ship cabin.

“In our hotels, spaces are conceived as settings for great experiences,” Dana Kalczak, the Four Seasons’ vice president of design, said in the release. “The same is true for the Four Seasons Private Jet. Along with the core objectives of comfort and functionality—and adherence to strict aircraft safety standards—we wanted to create an exceptionally luxurious ambiance, and Champagne and caviar became our inspiration.”

In addition to the Dom Pérignon that is a fixture onboard, guests consume food and drink that promise to offer “a quality of culinary excellence, presentation and service rarely enjoyed in the skies.”

Completely different menus are offered each day, with up to three choices for appetizers, main courses, sides, and desserts. Often, the meals incorporate ingredients reflective of the regions guests are visiting—like a cocktail made from Tahitian vanilla and fresh coconut water collected on a stop in Bora Bora.

If the experience described here still is not luxurious enough to meet your high-end travel needs, the release suggests another possibility.

“In conjunction with these Four Seasons Private Jet Experiences,” it says, “the Four Seasons Private Jet, including accompanying staff and crew, may also be privately chartered.”