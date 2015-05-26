Morning News Digest: May 26th

State Senate 2017 Score Card: The Coming Conflagration

We’ll let other publications summon their best efforts at airlifting national terms like “light blue” and “light red” onto New Jersey’s districts and play-calling the general election over and under dynamics of, say, LD33. (Pizarro/PolitickerNJ)

The Morris Connection: June 2nd race contains dynamics bigger than one county

Undeniably bloody, the Morris County Freeholder contest features a trio of Republican incumbents that split apart and formed two warring countywide factions as they seek reelection to three-year terms. On one side stand incumbents David Scapicchio and John Krickus running with Denville Councilwoman Deb Smith. On the other side stands incumbent Freeholder John Cesaro running with firefighter Angelo Tedesco and Mendham Township businesswoman Christine Myers. Three years ago, Cesaro was the top vote getter on the ticket (94,379) followed by Krickus (93,711) and Scapicchio (92,828). (Pizarro/PolitickerNJ)

Winners and Losers: Week of May 18th

Winners

Reporter turned consultant burns Christie



A tasty little media and politics feud has been percolating in New Jersey over the past week. And as with the best inside baseball, loyalties have shifted, with one of Governor Christie’s toughest antagonists, Tom Moran, coming to his defense and journalists taking up arms against journalists. (Sanders/PolitickerNJ)



Schepisi readies herself for brain aneurysm operation, looks to future

WESTWOOD – With a smile, state Assemblywoman Holly Schepisi (R-39) said it best before she hits the operation table next week. (Bonamo/PolitickerNJ)

Rep. Pallone Discusses Reopening Sandy Claims, 21st Century Cures Legislation

This week, the first round of letters went to some 142,000 homeowners informing them they can reopen Sandy claims. This after FEMA found some of its contractors had filed fraudulent claims, low-balling the amount of money needed for repairs. As of May 15, more than 74,000 claims had been filed for Sandy damage. Another 2,200 are tied up in court. And now homeowners who think they were shortchanged can refile. FEMA’s allowing the second look at the urging of New Jersey’s United States senators and Representative Frank Pallone. Pallone told NJTV News Anchor Mary Alice Williams that this action only applies to the flood insurance program. (NJTV)

No Reported Spike in Fatalities on New Jersey Turnpike Despite Recent Crashes

The New Jersey Turnpike has made recent headlines for major accidents and fatal crashes, but based on the most recent data, the highway is not any more unsafe than prior years. (Sifferlin/TIME)

South Jersey Gas Tweaks Pipeline Application

“This project is being built primarily to benefit the Pinelands.”

So says South Jersey Gas VP Bob Fatzinger. In a renewed push to build its controversial 20-inch natural gas pipeline through the pine barrens, the utility has tweaked the original 2013 private development application, hoping design changes will help soften opposition that led to the project’s rejection. A company video runs along the proposed 22-mile line — called Route A. (Flanagan/NJTV)

Christie, in Oklahoma, weighs in on reauthorization of the Patriot Act

Governor Christie on Friday waded into the debate over whether to reauthorize portions of the Patriot Act that authorize surveillance programs, citing his reliance on the law when he prosecuted terror suspects as U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. (Hayes/The Record)

Debate on immigrant driver’s licenses simmers in N.J.

Governor Christie says granting driver’s licenses to immigrants in the country illegally is a homeland-security issue, so he won’t approve it.

Advocates agree on the security point. But they argue that ensuring such drivers are licensed and trained also is a matter of everyday safety to all New Jerseyans. And they are pointing to California — which has extended federally reviewed and approved driving privileges to its residents in the country without permission — as a model for New Jersey. (Alvarado/The Record)

Jeff Tittel — gasp! — comes to Chris Christie’s defense

Jeff Tittel — yes, that Jeff Tittel — has come to the defense of Gov. Chris Christie.

The director of the NJ Sierra Club who is often one of the Republican’s most vocal critics in Trenton, Tittel told members of the media today to take a joke and stop making such a big deal out of the remarks the governor gave at Wednesday’s Correspondent’s Club Dinner. The dinner, Tittel noted, is an “event to raise money for scholarships and what is said there is supposed to stay there” — not, ostensibly, be dragged through the press by some soundbite-hungry reporters. (Brush/PolitickerNJ)

