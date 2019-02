In a long-awaited, ground-shaking victory for LGBTQ rights, the Supreme Court today determined, in a 5-4 decision, that couples nationwide have a right to same-sex marriage.

As the momentous news reverberated around the country this morning, members of the fashion world took to social media to express their overwhelming joy.

We will continue updating this story throughout the day as the celebratory posts roll in.

Wow! What a historic day! Gay marriage is legal nationwide!!! Can't wait to marry @GaryJanetti 🌈👬👭🌈#SCOTUSMarriage — Brad Goreski (@mrbradgoreski) June 26, 2015

It's days like this that it feels pretty fucking amazing to be an American! With Liberty and wedding cake for ALL! — Mickey Boardman (@AskMrMickey) June 26, 2015

LIBERTY AND JUSTICE FOR ALL !!! — JEREMY SCOTT (@ITSJEREMYSCOTT) June 26, 2015

YAY MARRIAGE! — Isaac Mizrahi (@IsaacMizrahi) June 26, 2015