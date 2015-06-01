Observer Observer Logo

Fire Up Your DVR: 25+ TV Events That Should be on Your Radar in June

By
UnREAL (photo: Lifetime)
The scripted series UnREAL stars Shiri Appleby (Girls) and Constance Zimmer (House of Cards) as producers working on the fictitious dating competition show, Everlasting. This provocative drama gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the chaos surrounding the production of a dating competition program. New Series Premiere Lifetime Monday, June 1st 10 pm e/p
The Whispers
An FBI child specialist investigates a mysterious entity that makes children do dangerous things – like lure their parents to their death as part of a ‘game.’ Not slasher fare, The Whispers is more mystery thriller and stars Lily Rabe, who has some experience in the horror genre having recently appeared in FX’s American Horror Story analogy series. New Series Premiere, ABC Monday, June 1st 10/9c
photo: Disney/ABC
Community
Community was lucky enough to get a sixth season on Yahoo! after NBC gave the show the boot, but it hasn’t yet been renewed for a seventh season, so this could very well be the final farewell for the pop culture, homage-loving series. (Possible) Series Finale Alert! Yahoo Screen, Tuesday, June 2nd
If You Build It
This captivating documentary follows designer-activists Emily Pilloton and Matthew Miller to rural Bertie County, the poorest in North Carolina, where they lead their students through a year-long, full-scale design and build project that does much more than just teach basic construction skills: it shows ten teenagers the power of design-thinking to re-invent not just their town but their own sense of what's possible. Documentary Premiere PBS Tuesday, June 2nd Check your local listings
Advertisement
Stitchers (photo: Disney/ABC)
Stitchers follows Kirsten (Emma Ishta), a young woman recruited into a covert government agency to be ‘stitched’ into the minds of the recently deceased, using their memories to investigate murders and decipher mysteries that otherwise would have gone to the grave. New Series Premiere ABC Family Tuesday, June 2nd 9e/8c
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
The new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s online series will feature daytrips, in various vehicles, with Jim Carrey, Steve Harvey, Stephen Colbert, Bill Maher, Trevor Noah. And, there will be a Jerry-Elaine reunion (!) when Seinfeld and Julia Louis-Dreyfus take a spin around the block. Season Six Premiere Crackle Wednesday, June 3rd
Hot in Cleveland (photo: TV Land)
After six seasons of wacky adventures in the heartland, besties Joy (Jane Leeves), Melanie (Valerie Bertinelli) and Victoria (Wendie Malick), are moving on. Whether they’re moving out on from under the roof of their sassy caretaker/friend Elka (Betty White) is unclear, but the one hour finale will answer all and close the book on this fun series. Series Finale Alert! TV Land Wednesday, June 3rd at 10/9c
Advertisement
Bringing Up Bates (photo: UPtv)
If you’re drawn to watching big families and are (for some strange reason) missing those Duggar kids, you’ll love the Bates family. Guess what?! They have 19 kids too! And not all of their names start with the same letter! Let the wackiness ensue! Season Two Premiere Up TV Thursday, June 4th 9pm et
Hannibal (photo: NBC)
After stabbing FBI agent Graham and fleeing to France with his psychiatrist Dr. Bedelia Du Maurier in the season two finale, Hannibal Lecter did something truly shocking: He married her. The new season opens up with Lecter and Bedelia settling into married life in Florence and Graham on his way to France in search of his attacker. Reminder: Finish your dinner before you watch this show. Season Three Premiere NBC Thursday, June, 4th 10e/p
Becoming Us (photo: ABC)
Becoming Us follows Ben, an ordinary Midwestern teenager, going through a unique situation -- after his parents’ recent divorce, Ben learned that his dad is transitioning into a woman. In an interesting twist, Ben’s girlfriend, Danielle, understands his situation all too well – her father is also transgender. What are the odds?!? This reality series is both timely and compelling. New Series Premiere ABC Family Monday, June 8th 9 pm et
Advertisement
Orange is the New Black (photo: Netflix)
Things are sure to be a bit crazy within the walls of the Litchfield penitentiary. Season two ended with Miss Rosa escaping prison in a van and promptly running down Vee on her way out of town (Don’t fear The Reaper!) Caputo was promoted to Interim Deputy Warden as Bennett confessed that he impregnated Daya. Things are getting crazy up in here! Season Three, All episodes available on Netflix at midnight on Friday, June 12th
Hit Record (photo: Pivot)
The Emmy Award winning hitRECord on TV features short films, music, animation, conversation and more, all created by what’s been described as the online community's biggest collaborative project to date. Each episode is developed around a specific theme such as Secrets, The Dark, Your Mom, and of course, The Number Two. Look for guest stars like Mindy Kaling, Chris Messina, and Anne Hathaway to show up doing some unique things. Season Two Premiere Pivot TV Friday, June 12th 10pm e/p
Secret Lives of Americans (photo: Pivot)
Secret Lives of Americans explores social issues in a unique manner – by letting the subjects themselves provide the majority of the footage used in the series. Featured stories include a single mother who struggles to feed her children each day, lifting the curtain on food insecurity in America, and a young professional who shows up to work in a suit every day, but who is homeless and crippled by student loan debt, among others. Each story illustrates serious issues faced by present-day Americans.
Advertisement
Phineas and Ferb (photo: Disney/ABC)
If you’re not familiar with this animated show, you’re really missing out. The series follows the two title characters as they embark on a new adventure every day during summer vacation. Sadly, after 126 episodes it will all come to an end with an episode entitled, "Last Day of Summer." The wacky dialogue, fun musical numbers and evil schemes of Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz (always thwarted by Perry the Platypus!) will all cease. Never fear - you can still catch up and watch every episode of P&F as Disney will air a 73 hour marathon beginning on June 9th. Series Finale Alert! Disney XD Friday, June 12th 9pm et
Clipped (photo: Turner)
Ashley Tisdale stars in this new comedy that centers on a group of barbershop coworkers who all went to high school together but ran in very different crowds. Now they find themselves working together, and trying to get along, at Buzzy's. New Series Premiere TBS Tuesday, June 16th 10/9c
The Astronaut's Wives Club (photo: ABC/Bob D'Amico)
Based on the bestselling book, this new drama from the minds behind Gossip Girl (Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz) features seven women who find themselves at the center of the 1960s space race -- thanks to their astronaut husbands. New Series Premiere, ABC Thursday, June 18th 8/7c
Advertisement
True Detective
After months of casting speculation the acclaimed anthology series returns with new stars, a new location (Ventura County, CA), and a completely new premise. Not much is known about the plot except that Colin Farrell will play a corrupt police detective and Vaughn will portray a career criminal. What will Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch will be doing? Guess we’ll just have to watch and find out – unless you want to speculate about that now. Season Two Premiere HBO Sunday, June 21st 9pm
Photo: HBO
Dwayne Johnson in HBO's 'Ballers.'
HBO
Big Crazy Family Adventure (photo: Travel Channel)
Travel Channel’s newest show, tracks the epic journey of the Kirkby family. Without taking a single airplane, the foursome, including two small boys, travel more than 13,000 miles, from Kimberley, British Columbia, to the Himalaya. Navigating obscure villages, this family manages to disconnect from the barrage of daily technology to move through 12 time zones over 96 days. New Series Premiere Travel Channel Sunday, June 21st 9/8c
Advertisement
The Last Ship (photo: TNT)
Their mission is simple: Find a cure. Stop the virus. Save the world. When a global pandemic wipes out eighty percent of the planet's population, the crew of a lone naval destroyer must find a way to pull humanity from the brink of extinction. This season, Captain Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) and his crew must confront the reality of their new existence in a world where they may be among the few remaining survivors. Season Two Premiere TNT Sunday, June 21st 9e/p
Another Period (photo: Comedy Central)
Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero star in this costume comedy about the nouveau-riche Bellacourt family. Set in the early 1900s, this family is far from polite, it’s more like watching some Kardashian ancestors yucking it up – thankfully minus any actual Kardashians. New Series Premiere Comedy Central Tuesday, June, 23rd
Mr. Robot
This series, which won the Audience Award at the SXSW Festival, is about an antisocial young programmer who is recruited to join an underground hacker organization determined to bring down corporate America. Okay, show of hands, who thinks this series ‘may’ have been ‘inspired’ by the Sony hack six months ago… New Series Premiere USA Wednesday, June 24th 10e/p
Advertisement
Under the Dome (photo: CBS)
The eerie series, that has loosely used the Stephen King novel as source material, returns with new mysterious forces causing problems for the residents of Chester’s Mill. The executive producers of the series have promised that many questions will be answered this season – like why the dome suddenly appeared and what its real intention is. As an added bonus, former CSI star Marg Helgenberger guest stars. Third Season Premiere CBS Thursday, June 25th 9/8c
CBS
Humans (photo: AMC)
Humans is set in a parallel present where the latest must-have gadget for any busy family is a 'Synth' - a highly-developed robotic servant eerily similar to its live counterpart. The eight part series is based on the award-winning Swedish sci-fi drama Real Humans. William Hurt stars.
Nurse Jackie (photo: Showtime)
The journey of drug addicted caretaker Jackie Peyton comes to a conclusion after seven seasons. How will it all end for Jackie – maybe in a happy place? For her, that could mean drugs or no drugs. Series Finale Alert! Showtime Sunday, June 28th 9e/p
Advertisement
Zoo (photo: CBS)
Based on James Patterson’s bestselling novel, Zoo is a global thriller about a wave of violent animal attacks against humans sweeping the planet. As the assaults become more cunning, coordinated and ferocious, a renegade zoologist is thrust into the race to unlock the mystery of the pandemic before there’s no place left for people to hide. New Series Premiere CBS Tuesday, June 30th 9/8c
Scream (photo: MTV)
This is the TV version of the theatrical film, which follows a group of teens who find their small town rocked by killings. The storyline is different from the film franchise, but that doesn’t make it any less terrifying. Series star Bella Thorne says her role will be very bloody. New Series Premiere MTV Tuesday, June 30th
Slideshow | List
- / 27

It used to be that summer was the season for reruns of popular shows, with scattered specials and movies thrown in to fill the void until the ‘regular’ TV season began again in September. Those days are gone. Now there are new series premiering all year long. Add in a bunch of returning favorites along with some series closing out their run and June is suddenly a very full month for TV fans. Here are some of the shows that should be added to your viewing schedule.

With this list, no one should ever say, ‘There’s nothing on!’

Filed Under: TV, slideshow, True Detective, Community

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page