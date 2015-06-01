Fire Up Your DVR: 25+ TV Events That Should be on Your Radar in June

Phineas and Ferb (photo: Disney/ABC)

If you’re not familiar with this animated show, you’re really missing out. The series follows the two title characters as they embark on a new adventure every day during summer vacation. Sadly, after 126 episodes it will all come to an end with an episode entitled, "Last Day of Summer." The wacky dialogue, fun musical numbers and evil schemes of Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz (always thwarted by Perry the Platypus!) will all cease. Never fear - you can still catch up and watch every episode of P&F as Disney will air a 73 hour marathon beginning on June 9th. Series Finale Alert! Disney XD Friday, June 12th 9pm et